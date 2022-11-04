ENG vs SL Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Australia's narrow win over Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup has simplified Group 1 qualification scenarios ahead of the England vs Sri Lanka clash on Saturday, November 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

England will go through to the final four with a win, having a significant edge over the Aussies on net run rate. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have officially been eliminated from contention, with only four points to their name ahead of the final Group 1 game.

England hold a clear edge over Sri Lanka in the head-to-head record. They've won each of their last five T20Is against the Lankans, with win margins of 30 runs, eight wickets, five wickets, 89 runs and 26 runs respectively. The Three Lions needed to dig deep against New Zealand following their shock loss to Ireland and will want to put their best foot forward against the Asia Cup champions.

Can England join New Zealand in the semi-finals from Group 1? Or will Sri Lanka pave the path for a successful T20 World Cup title defense for the hosts of the tournament?

England vs Sri Lanka Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka?

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

At their best, Sri Lanka might have been able to pose a bigger threat to England, but their depleted pace attack and underperforming batting lineup will probably restrict them to an outside chance of a win. A slew of injuries have curtailed the Lankan Lions' campaign, while Jos Buttler and Co. are hitting their straps at the right time.

Speaking of Buttler, the England captain led from the front against New Zealand, smacking his first fifty of the tournament at a good clip. Alex Hales found his bearings as well to make his first real contribution of the T20 World Cup, while the explosive middle order joined in on the fun with a few big hits.

Ben Stokes still looks a touch out of place at No. 4, and England might consider promoting the likes of Moeen Ali, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone even if their openers don't set a platform like they did versus the Kiwis. Dawid Malan came in at No. 8 in that game, something that speaks volumes of the kind of batting depth the 2010 champions possess.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, welcomed Wanindu Hasaranga's return to form against Afghanistan as the leg-spinner overcame two scratchy performances with a three-wicket haul. Dhananjaya de Silva led the way in that contest with an unbeaten 66, but the batting unit hasn't come together to produce complete performances often enough.

England have looked shaky in the T20 World Cup, and Sydney's surface could play into Sri Lanka's hands. While Dasun Shanaka's men are perfectly capable of spoiling the Three Lions' party, England should be able to hold their nerve under pressure and enter the final four by making significant bowling inroads.

ENG vs SL Match Prediction: England to win today

