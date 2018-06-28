Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs Australia 2018: 5 Talking Points from only T20I

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler continued his remarkable form with another high-impact knock

Close on the heels of a 0-5 shellacking in the ODI series, a deflated Australian lineup turned up at Edgbaston for the finale of a disastrous trip. The format might have been different. But there was no end to the visitors' woes as England completed a 28-run triumph in the one-off T20I.

After winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch surprisingly decided to challenge England's batting might on a typically benign track. Jos Buttler's brutal half-century as well as fiery contributions from Jason Roy and Alex Hales powered the hosts to their second highest T20I total.

Defending 221, leg-spinner Adil Rashid dented Australian hopes with a commendable spell. England overcame Finch's defiance to keep their traditional rivals winless on tour. Here are the five major talking points from Birmingham.

#5 Buttler rewards management's decision

Jos Buttler
Buttler celebrated his batting promotion by hammering a 30-ball 61

Ahead of this solitary T20I, England had as many as three attacking batsmen vying for the two opening slots. Instead, the team management (skipper Eoin Morgan and head coach Trevor Bayliss) decided to pair Jos Buttler with Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Buttler, who had flourished in a similar role during the 2018 IPL, repaid the think tank's move by slamming an enterprising 30-ball 61. His striking was so sublime that he overshadowed the regular opener in Roy.

The wicket-keeper batsman's half-century comprised 6 boundaries and 5 sixes. He took a special liking to Kane Richardson and helped his team cross the 50-run mark in the fourth over itself. By smashing England's fastest T20I half-century, Buttler may just have presented the team management with a problem of plenty at the top of the order.

Contact Us Advertise with Us