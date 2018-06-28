Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Buttler punishes Australia again in T20 success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
JosButtler - cropped
Jos Buttler smashes Australia to victory again

Jos Buttler again starred as England continued their domination of Australia in a 28-run Twenty20 victory on Wednesday.

England completed a one-day series whitewash of the tourists last week, with Buttler on top form, and there was little respite for Australia in their sole clash in a shorter format at Edgbaston.

Buttler, promoted to opener as a result of his performances, smashed 61 runs off 30 deliveries as he built a partnership of 95 with Jason Roy - the biggest of the game - to get England off to a flier.

Roy (44) and Alex Hales (49) also contributed to a total of 221-5 that, despite the best efforts of captain Aaron Finch, Australia never looked like chasing down.

Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid each took three wickets and the visitors were all out for 193 with two balls remaining, capping a dismal trip.

The precedent was set early by Buttler and Roy, the former hitting six fours and five maximums to ensure England were well on their way to three figures by the time he departed in the ninth over.

Roy's next partnership, with Eoin Morgan (15), was short but sweet, before Hales stepped up to continue his own clinical form from the one-day matches.

Just 24 deliveries were needed for Hales' 49, as a partnership with Joe Root (35) bore more fruit to give England's bowlers every opportunity to seal another win.

But for Finch, Australia may well have fallen embarrassingly short. The captain hit 84 off 41, while no team-mate reached 30.

Ashton Agar (29) at least gave Finch able support, but he and Kane Richardson fell in consecutive balls to Jordan (3-42) and Australia could not then hang on to at least complete the 20 overs.

England will now move into a series with India full of confidence, having proven their quality in the shorter formats in a dominant June.

