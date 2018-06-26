Destructive Buttler promoted to T20 opener

Paul Farbrace has confirmed Jos Buttler will open for England in Wednesday's Twenty20 international against Australia at Edgbaston.

England batsman Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will open for England in Wednesday's Twenty20 with Australia after his stunning one-day internationals performances this month.

Man-of-the-series Buttler hit 275 runs across the five 50-over matches against Tim Paine's side, his unbeaten century at Old Trafford on Sunday completing a 5-0 whitewash.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will be promoted to the top of the order after taking that role for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, with stand-in coach Paul Farbrace keen to give the big hitter plenty of time to inflict more punishment on the tourists.

"He [Buttler] will open tomorrow," Farbrace said at a media conference. "The way he's playing, it makes sense to get him at the top of the order.

"You want to get your best strikers facing as many balls as possible."

One of the great England innings @josbuttler... pic.twitter.com/dOCedJDszV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2018

England dominated Australia the ODI series, but Farbrace – who is stepping up while Trevor Bayliss takes a break – expects their rivals to be a different prospect in T20.

"They are a dangerous side and have got some very dangerous players in there," he added.

"T20 cricket is about one player having a day out. One player – with bat or ball - can change the game in five or six overs, so we're certainly not thinking that because we've won the ODI series this is going to be an easy game by any means.

"They are skilful team and they'll want to make sure they finish their trip on a high."

Our squad for the @Vitality_UK IT20s against Australia tomorrow and India next week! Predictions? 🏏 pic.twitter.com/p7n6CMSOXY — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 26, 2018

It has been suggested the clash at Edgbaston is a chance for Farbrace to stake his claim to be Bayliss' permanent successor when he steps down after the 2019 Ashes.

Yet the 50-year-old told BBC Sport he is not getting ahead of himself, saying: "My aim over these next 10 days is that the lads absolutely don't feel that there's anything any different,

"It's a case of keeping the ship moving forward and making sure everyone is smiling and enjoying themselves."