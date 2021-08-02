England vs India, 1st Test: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

England take on India in the first game of a 5-match Test series starting on Wednesday, 4th August, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Both the visitors and the hosts should be well-rested ahead of this tour.

The members of the Indian Test contingent stayed on in England post the conclusion of the World Test Championship final. After being released for a couple of weeks, the squad regrouped at Durham for a period of training that included a practice match against the County Select XI.

Skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant all missed that match due to different reasons. While Rahane was nursing a hamstring niggle, Pant tested positive for COVID-19 but has since recovered and rejoined the group. KL Rahul made a case for his inclusion to the Test side with an unbeaten 101* in that game, keeping wickets in Pant's absence.

Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan sustained injuries that ruled them out of the tour. Opener Shubman Gill will also miss the series after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin.

The BCCI later approved India's request for batting reinforcements, with Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw set to join the squad, although they shouldn't be available for the first two Tests.

England were last in action in a 3-match ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. However, they were without their regulars after a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad. A team comprising fringe players and young talents captained by Ben Stokes won the ODI series 3-0. They also went on to win the T20I series 2-1.

Their last foray in Test cricket was against New Zealand, another series where they didn't field their full-strength side. Joe Root's side fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss in the two-match Test series. The performances of Rory Burns and Ollie Robinson emerged as positives from the two Tests.

Ollie Robinson, who was suspended pending an investigation into racist and sexist tweets he made, has since been cleared to return to cricket after serving his suspension.

England have a relatively full-strength squad for this series, although they'll miss the services of Ben Stokes, who's taking an indefinite break from cricket. They'll also be without Jofra Archer, who's still recovering from his elbow surgery.

With both teams aiming to find the right balance in their teams amidst some injury issues, this series should prove to be a spectacle for quality cricketing entertainment. Expect an exciting start to the tour between England and India.

Match details

Date: August 4-8, 2021 (Wednesday-Sunday).

Time: 11:00 AM (Local/ BST), 03:30 PM (IST), and 10:00 AM (GMT).

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Weather Report

Rain could very well play spoilsport in the 1st Test, with showers expected on all five days of the match. Days 2, 3, and 4 could be especially affected, with showers forecast during match timings. The average temperature should be around 20 degrees celsius over the five days.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Trent Bridge should be a bowler-friendly wicket with plenty of grass. The seamers should have a great time in the middle, especially with the potentially overcast conditions. There should be some turn on offer towards the last two days of the match.

Predicted XIs

England

Rory Burns will be a key batter in England's top order. (Image Courtesy:icc-cricket.com)

Haseeb Hameed could break into England's top order after a string of inconsistent outings for Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley. Jonny Bairstow could bat at No.3, with skipper Joe Root slotting in at No.4.

Jos Buttler should keep wickets, with young Daniel Lawrence likely to bat at No. 6. It's a toss-up between Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson for the seam-bowling all-rounder's slot. Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad should form England's usual pace battery. Jack Leach could feature as the lone spinner.

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed/ Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Robinson/Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.

India

Could KL Rahul make a return to Test cricket for India after close to 2 years?

There's been a lot of debate and speculation over India's best Test XI after dwindling returns from the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. While the former should retain his place, KL Rahul could slot in for Rahane if the vice-captain isn't fully fit. Mayank Agarwal should open the batting with Rohit Sharma for India, although the idea of Hanuma Vihari opening the batting is still a possibility.

Rishabh Pant should keep wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin should slot in as the primary spinner for India. With India's lower-order batting a concern for them, they could opt to field Shardul Thakur or Jadeja over Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.

While Umesh and Siraj could be considered in upcoming games, India should field their usual pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for this match.

India: Mayank Agarwal/ Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane/ KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja/ Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.

Match prediction

India hasn't had much practice in English conditions other than the solitary practice game. With some of their Test regulars not in good rhythm ahead of this tour, it could take some time for them to bring their A-game. While the possibility of the match getting washed out remains, England should win if that doesn't happen.

Prediction: England to win.

