England vs India 2018: Players who disappointed the most

Arvind Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 284 // 13 Sep 2018, 19:59 IST

Keaton Jennings

Head coach Ravi Shastri made an opinion that this Indian side is the best Indian side in overseas conditions in the last 15-20 years. But, Virat Kohli's India has yielded to yet another overseas defeat, a 4-1 loss to England in a five-Test series.

"As hard as our guys tried, England were one-up on us there. Nothing to take away (from them), the endeavour of this team is to travel well, compete and win. If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series (against West Indies and twice in Sri Lanka)," said Ravi Shastri India's head coach.

India lost a hard-fought Test series 4-1 against England and the Indian team showed flashes of brilliance and performed well in patches. Experts felt this was India's best chance of winning a Test series in England, as the England team wasn't in the best of form and was looking extremely vulnerable. But unfortunately, India couldn't capitalize on the situation and lost the series 4-1.

There were certain names who failed to live up to the expectations. With the competition for a place in the team being very tough, players who were expected to perform well failed to deliver which made it difficult for the team to dominate.

We'll look at three players who disappointed the most.

#1 Keaton Jennings (England)

He has found different ways to get out in this series. Both India and England, have had their own opening woes. Jennings made his debut against India in 2016 and scored a century. He looked very promising and this series at home was a chance for him to prove his mettle. Jennings averaged just over 18 in their recent 4-1 series victory over India and has not scored a Test century since his debut knock in Mumbai in 2016.

England opener Keaton Jennings faces a nervous wait to know if he is part of their plans for next month`s tour of Sri Lanka but his ability on spinning wickets could work in his favour, coach Trevor Bayliss said.

