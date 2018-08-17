Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 3 Indians for whom this might be the last opportunity

Harsshath Prabu
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    17 Aug 2018, 04:02 IST

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Four
Time is running out for the Indian batsmen

After letting England snatch victory from right out of their pocket in the first test, India were mauled at Lord’s. Kohli has been the lone star for India thus far with Ashwin and Pandya chipping in now and again harmlessly. Bowlers have been middle-of-the-road on most occasions and the top order, middle order and the lower middle order have failed in unison. Even by Kohli’s standards, there is only so much that he can do on his own.

The batters have to get back on their feet and stake their claim for their position in the team, especially when a handful of lads are piling on runs at will in the domestic circuit.

Time is ticking and for these guys, the 3rd test might well be the last opportunity to tell the world that they truly belong in the international level.

#1 Murali Vijay

England v India: Specsavers 2nd Test - Day Two
Vijay scored a pair at Lord's

‘The Monk’ as he is fondly known, has not found his trademark composure so far in the series. His prized faculty of retreating from the shot and watching the ball fly past him has eluded him without warning. The most reliable batsman from the 2014 series is struggling to combat swing and his foot movement hasn’t been assertive.

The pair he managed at Lord’s has set the alarm bell ringing louder than ever. His average of 39.33 is middling at best for an opener who plays predominantly in the sub-continent. He has to come out in flying colours in the 3rd test or the going can get really tough for the sleek opener.

