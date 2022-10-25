England vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 20

Match 20 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see England take on Ireland at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Wednesday. This is a Group 1 fixture of the Super 12 stage.

England got off to a fantastic start to the T20 World Cup 2022. They beat Afghanistan in their opening fixture at the Perth Stadium in Perth. A solid all-round effort saw them win the game comprehensively.

After electing to bowl first, the English bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Afghan side on 112. Sam Curran picked up a fifer and finished with figures of 5/10 in his 3.4 overs. In reply, the English side lost half of their side, but Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 29 to take his side across the line with 11 balls to spare. They will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum.

Ireland, on the other hand, qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time. They faced Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 12s and suffered a heavy loss.

Batting first, the Irish batters struggled a bit as they only managed to score 128 in their quota of 20 overs. Harry Tector top-scored with 45 for the Irish side. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as they managed to bag only one as the Lankan side chased down the total in 15 overs. The Irish players will have to be at their absolute best while facing England in their next fixture.

England vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: England vs Ireland, Match 20, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, Wednesday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some lateral movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

England vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 14 and 20 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game.

England vs Ireland Probable XIs

England

The English side won their opening fixture and expect them to go with the winning combination against Ireland on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland

The Irish side are coming off a loss in their last fixture but don’t see them making any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

England vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

England vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

