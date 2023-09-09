England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and New Zealand are all set to face off in the second game of the four-match ODI series. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this clash on Sunday, September 10.

After losing the first two T20Is by huge margins, the Black Caps have made a stupendous comeback. They won the last two matches of the T20Is and followed it up with an eight-wicket win in the opening ODI on Friday at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell scored hundreds as the Kiwis chased down the target of 292 with 26 balls left in their innings. Conway smashed Liam Livingstone for a six to pull the curtains down on the match.

Conway stayed not out on 111 even as Mitchell made an unbeaten 118. The duo put on 180 runs for the second wicket to take their team past the finish line.

As far as the hosts are concerned, Ben Stokes scored a half-century on his ODI return. Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler and Livingstone also chipped in with fifties, but to no avail.

England vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: England vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, New Zealand tour of England 2023

Date and Time: September 10, 2023, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Southampton is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should be able to score around the 300-run mark.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Southampton. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (C & WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Adam Milne/Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

England vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Given how New Zealand have played off late, one cannot undermine them. However, England are also strong across departments and have a decent chance of making a comeback.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

