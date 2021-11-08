England vs New Zealand - 4 key battles | ICC T20 WC 2021

The first semi-final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup between England and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday. This match will be a repeat of the last ICC ODI World Cup. The expectations are also the same as it was the last time around. Everyone is happy for New Zealand and everyone expects them to give England a good fight. But ultimately everyone expects England to be the victor.

England's latest group match defeat at the hands of South Africa by 10 wickets may have slightly sullied their dominant run so far. But make no mistake, they are still the firm favorites coming in.

New Zealand's last no-fuss victory against Afghanistan in their last group match will give them much needed momentum going into the clash.

Australia are a team that seemingly does not run out of batters who can change the game at will. Hence, the Kiwis will have to be at their best.

With that in mind, here are four match ups that will determine the course of the game:

#1 Jos Buttler vs Trent Boult

Trent Boult has never managed to dismiss Jos Buttler in a T20 game before. If New Zealand are to defeat England tomorrow, that has to change. Because as long as Jos Buttler remains at the crease, England will be the favorites to win, and rightfully so.

Considering Jason Roy will not be playing tomorrow, it is likely Bairstow will be the one to partner Buttler at the opening. And because Bairstow has not had the best of tournaments so far, Buttler will have to be the one to take on the bowlers.

And this is where New Zealand's top wicket taker in the tournament comes into play. They have to get rid of Buttler, and get rid of him fast. What better way to do it than with Boult's swinging deliveries before Buttler breaks the shackles?

#2 Kane Williamson vs Chris Jordan

As important as Buttler is to England, Kane Williamson is as important if not more valuable to New Zealand. While England will be favorites as long as Buttler remains, New Zealand will be in the game as long as Kane does.

That is why he needs to be the one to tackle Chris Jordan. At the outset, Jordan might look like the weaklink of England bowling but he is one of the cleverest in the business.

Other batsmen might not be able to pick him up as well as Kane. It is better that Kane remains back to deal with Jordan and his wily death over bowling. Kane has the luxury of allowing other aggressors in the team to take on the other bowlers and wait with a plan to handle Jordan himself

