England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 33

England will lock horns with New Zealand in the 33rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. All eyes will be on this Group 1 fixture as the race to the semi-finals gets interesting.

England started their campaign on a winning note. They beat Afghanistan in their opening fixture but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost their next game against Ireland at the MCG.

The English side had hoped of getting back to winning ways in their next fixture against their arch-rivals Australia but rain played spoilsport. They now have three points to their name in as many games and will be looking to grab their second win when they take on the Kiwis on Tuesday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have been brilliant in the T20 World Cup 2022. They defeated Australia comprehensively in their first game. Their next fixture against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain. The Kiwis then convincingly beat Sri Lanka in their third game at the SCG.

Batting first, New Zealand posted 167 on the board, thanks to a magnificent century from Glenn Phillips (104 off 64 balls). The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over Sri Lanka on 102 to win the game by 65 runs.

Trent Boult picked up four wickets with the ball. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi also chipped in with a couple of scalps. They will now look to repeat their performance against the English side on Tuesday.

England vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: England vs New Zealand, Match 33, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 1 2022, Tuesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is a balanced track. The new-ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface, which gets better to bat on as the game progresses. Fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

England vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Brisbane are expected to hover between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

England vs New Zealand Probable XIs

England

England’s last fixture against Australia was washed out due to rain. They will be eyeing their second win when they take on the Kiwis on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively in their last game and aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI.

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

England vs New Zealand where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

