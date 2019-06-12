World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: 5 power hitters to watch out for

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway and it will not be wrong to say that the cricket enthusiasts have been delighted to witness the festival of cricket provide some unmatched entertainment.

The hosts England are tipped as the heavy favourites to lift the trophy but looking at the teams who have travelled to England, there lies a lot of firepower in most of the units.

Talking about firepower, the West Indies side possesses a lot of world-class talent and has the potential to pulverize any side in the world, let alone England, which will be a feature to watch out for when these two sides meet on the 14th of June.

The England vs West Indies encounters often yield memorable moments and this time may be no different considering the number of power hitters on each side. The two historic rivals share the record for most sixes in a match as they together scored 36 big ones in their epic encounter at St. George's in February 2019.

Here, we take a look at the five power-hitters who may dictate the play as England prepare to battle West Indies at Southampton's Rose Bowl stadium.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has been in tremendous form ever since he was handed the responsibility of opening in ODIs. The wicket-keeper batsman has developed a strong playing style which enables him to tackle even the fiercest of bowling attacks. Bairstow had a remarkable debut campaign in IPL as he scored a plethora of runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Prior to the World Cup, England hammered Pakistan 4-0 at home- a series in which Jonny was seen in blistering form. The key to his success has been his ability to read the pitch conditions which is why England have prospered with Bairstow at the top.

One more key aspect of his game is power hitting which has troubled bowlers to a great extent. Jonny Bairstow's ability to switch gears like well-oiled machine is something which ardent followers of English cricket admire greatly.

England have played 3 games so far but Jonny is yet to hit the top gear which is why the clash against West Indies could well be the stage where Jonny Bairstow announces himself at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

