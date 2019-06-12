×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, England vs West Indies: 5 power hitters to watch out for

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    12 Jun 2019, 11:12 IST

England v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is underway and it will not be wrong to say that the cricket enthusiasts have been delighted to witness the festival of cricket provide some unmatched entertainment.

The hosts England are tipped as the heavy favourites to lift the trophy but looking at the teams who have travelled to England, there lies a lot of firepower in most of the units.

Talking about firepower, the West Indies side possesses a lot of world-class talent and has the potential to pulverize any side in the world, let alone England, which will be a feature to watch out for when these two sides meet on the 14th of June.

The England vs West Indies encounters often yield memorable moments and this time may be no different considering the number of power hitters on each side. The two historic rivals share the record for most sixes in a match as they together scored 36 big ones in their epic encounter at St. George's in February 2019.

Here, we take a look at the five power-hitters who may dictate the play as England prepare to battle West Indies at Southampton's Rose Bowl stadium.

#5 Jonny Bairstow

England v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Jonny Bairstow has been in tremendous form ever since he was handed the responsibility of opening in ODIs. The wicket-keeper batsman has developed a strong playing style which enables him to tackle even the fiercest of bowling attacks. Bairstow had a remarkable debut campaign in IPL as he scored a plethora of runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Prior to the World Cup, England hammered Pakistan 4-0 at home- a series in which Jonny was seen in blistering form. The key to his success has been his ability to read the pitch conditions which is why England have prospered with Bairstow at the top.

One more key aspect of his game is power hitting which has troubled bowlers to a great extent. Jonny Bairstow's ability to switch gears like well-oiled machine is something which ardent followers of English cricket admire greatly.

England have played 3 games so far but Jonny is yet to hit the top gear which is why the clash against West Indies could well be the stage where Jonny Bairstow announces himself at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Jos Buttler Chris Gayle ODI Cricket West Indies Cricket World Cup Team England Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
West Indies: Bringing joy back to cricket before the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Clive Lloyd picks his favorites for the title
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies Vs Pakistan: Key battles to look out for
RELATED STORY
The 'Windies' are back with a bang and can't be taken light ahead of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World cup 2019: 3 reasons why West Indies can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dark horses West Indies take on unpredictable Pakistan
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: Will England's aggressive approach hamper their World Cup hopes?
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs England 2019: 5 key takeaways from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: A thriller for Lara’s farewell at World Cup 2007
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Today, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us