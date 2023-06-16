England World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

England made a splendid comeback in the second half of the World Test Championship 2021-23. They lost a majority of their initial games, but after Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over the team's reins, there was a stark improvement in the results.

England missed out on a place in the WTC Final 2023, but they will aim to qualify for the next World Test Championship Final in 2025. They will play six series - three at home and three away from home over the next two years. Their first series is at home against Australia, starting today, June 16.

Before Ben Stokes and Co open their campaign in WTC 2023-25 cycle, here's a look at their complete schedule.

England ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

Australia tour of England, 2023

As aforementioned, England will kick off their new cycle with a five-match home series against Australia. England will be keen to avenge the 0-4 loss which they suffered at the hands of Australia in the previous WTC cycle. Here is the schedule for their five matches:

June 16-20: 1st Test, Birmingham

June 28-July 2: 2nd Test, London

July 6-10: 3rd Test, Leeds

July 19-23: 4th Test, Manchester

July 27-31: 5th Test, London

England tour of India, 2024

England will visit India in early 2024 for a five-match Test series against the two-time WTC finalists. The previous series between the two nations ended in a 2-2 draw. It will be interesting to see which team secures the trophy next year.

West Indies tour of England, 2024

Two teams will visit the United Kingdom during the English summer of 2024. The first will be the West Indies, who will take on England in a three-match Test series in July.

Sri Lanka tour of England, 2024

Sri Lanka will arrive in England next for a two-match Test series in August-September 2024. Ben Stokes' men will aim to gain as many points as possible from these two home World Test Championship series.

England tour of Pakistan, 2024

England will then visit Pakistan for a three-match Test series against Babar Azam's team. The English squad will be quite confident before this series because they beat Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan last year.

England tour of New Zealand, 2024

England will play their final series of WTC 2023-25 cycle in November-December 2024 against New Zealand in New Zealand. The two teams met in a two-match Test series earlier this year, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

