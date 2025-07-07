Full list of Test matches India have won in SENA nations

India beat England by 336 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the second Test of the five-match series. With the triumph, India registered their biggest away Test win in terms of runs. It also marked the first instance of an Indian team winning a Test match at Edgbaston.

Sent into bat, India put up an impressive total of 587 on the board. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with 269, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 89 and Yashasvi Jaiswal 87. In reply, England were held to 407 despite a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184*) as Mohammed Siraj starred with figures of 6-70.

India declared their second innings on 427-6 as Gill hit 161, while three other batters contributed half-centuries. Chasing a massive target of 608, England were held to 271 as Akash Deep claimed 6-99 and finished with 10 for the match.

India's win at Edgbaston was their 30th triumph in Test matches played in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Below is a breakdown of India's Test 30 wins in SENA nations.

South Africa (5 wins)

India have won five Test matches in South Africa. Their maiden Test triumph in the country came in Johannesburg in December 2006, a match in which Sreesanth shone with eight wickets.

India also beat the Proteas in Durban in December 2010. This time, VVS Laxman starred with 38 & 96. India registered their second Test win in Johannesburg in January 2018 courtesy of an impressive all-round show from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India also beat South Africa in Centurion in the Boxing Day Test of 2021 and registered an impressive win in Cape Town in the New Year Test in January 2024. However, they are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

India's Test wins in South Africa

Year Venue Margin of win POTM Captain 2006 Johannesburg 123 runs S Sreesanth (5/40 & 3/59) Rahul Dravid 2010 Durban 87 runs VVS Laxman (38 & 96) MS Dhoni 2018 Johannesburg 63 runs Bhuvneshwar Kumar (30, 3/44, 33 & 1/39) Virat Kohli 2021 Centurion 113 runs KL Rahul (123 & 23) Virat Kohli 2024 Cape Town 7 wickets Mohammed Siraj (6/15 & 1/31) Rohit Sharma

England (10 matches)

India's win at Edgbaston was their 10th Test triumph in England. Their maiden Test victory against England was registered at The Oval in 1971. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar famously claimed 6-38 in the second innings.

Under Kapil Dev, India also won the three-match series in 1986 by a 2-0 margin. Their next Test win in England was registered in 2002 in Leeds, a game in which Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly all hit hundreds.

India won the three-match series in 2007 by a 1-0 margin by virtue of their seven-wicket victory in Nottingham. The visitors are yet to win a Test series in England since then. They won two matches during the 2021-22 tour, but lost the last Test in Birmingham as a result of which the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

India's Test wins in England

Year Venue Margin of win POTM Captain 1971 The Oval 4 wickets NA Ajit Wadekar 1986 Lord's 5 wickets Kapil Dev (1/67, 4/52 & 23*) Kapil Dev 1986 Leeds 279 runs Dilip Vengsarkar (61 & 102*) Kapil Dev 2002 Leeds Innings & 46 runs Rahul Dravid (148) Sourav Ganguly 2007 Nottingham 7 wickets Zaheer Khan (4/59 & 5/75) Rahul Dravid 2014 Lord's 95 runs Ishant Sharma (7/74) MS Dhoni 2018 Nottingham 203 runs Virat Kohli (97 & 103) Virat Kohli 2021 Lord's 151 runs KL Rahul (129) Virat Kohli 2021 The Oval 157 runs Rohit Sharma (127) Virat Kohli 2025 Edgbaston 336 runs Shubman Gill (269 & 161) Shubman Gill

New Zealand (5 matches)

India have won only five Test matches in New Zealand. However, their first overseas Test win as well as first overseas Test series win was registered in this country during the 1967-68 tour under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first Test in Dunedin, with Erapalli Prasanna claiming 6-94 in the second innings. The visitors also registered wins in the third Test in Wellington and fourth Test in Auckland to clinch the series 3-1.

India's next Test win in New Zealand came in 1976 when they registered an eight-wicket win under Sunil Gavaskar's captaincy in Auckland. India's last away triumph against the Kiwis was registered in Hamilton in 2009.

India's Test wins in New Zealand

Year Venue Margin of win POTM Captain 1968 Dunedin 5 wickets NA MAK Pataudi 1968 Wellington 8 wickets NA MAK Pataudi 1968 Auckland 272 runs NA MAK Pataudi 1976 Auckland 8 wickets NA Sunil Gavaskar 2009 Hamilton 10 wickets Sachin Tendulkar (160) MS Dhoni

Australia (10 matches)

India have won 10 Test matches in Australia so far. Their maiden Test triumph Down Under came 1977 when they registered a comprehensive 222-run win in Melbourne. India also thumped the Aussies by an innings & 2 runs in Sydney in 1978. India also won the iconic 1981 MCG Test by 59 runs when Kapil bowled them to victory with 5-28 despite a hamstring injury.

India had to wait for 22 years for their next Test triumph Down Under. Dravid starred with 233 & 72* as the visitors registered a four-wicket win in Adelaide in 2003. India registered their maiden Test series triumph in Australia in 2018-19 and famously won the series in 2020-21 as well.

India's Test wins in Australia

Year Venue Margin of win POTM Captain 1977 Melbourne 222 NA Bishan Bedi 1978 Sydney Innings & 2 runs NA Bishan Bedi 1981 Melbourne 59 runs Gundappa Viswanath (114 & 30) Sunil Gavaskar 2003 Adelaide 4 wickets Rahul Dravid (233 & 72*) Sourav Ganguly 2008 W.A.C.A 72 runs Irfan Pathan (28, 2/63, 46 & 3/54) Anil Kumble 2018 Adelaide 31 runs Cheteshwar Pujara (123 & 71) Virat Kohli 2018 Melbourne 137 runs Jasprit Bumrah (6/33 & 3/53) Virat Kohli 2020 Melbourne 8 wickets Ajinkya Rahane (112 & 27*) Ajinkya Rahane 2021 Brisbane 3 wickets Rishabh Pant (23 & 89*) Ajinkya Rahane 2024 Perth 295 runs Jasprit Bumrah (5/30 & 3/42) Jasprit Bumrah

While India won the Perth Test during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they struggled thereafter and ended up losing the five-match series by a 3-1 margin.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

