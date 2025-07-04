Full list of Indian captains with double hundreds in Test cricket

Team India skipper Shubman Gill scored a brilliant double hundred in the first innings of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The right-handed batter slammed 269 off 387 balls, hitting 30 fours and three sixes in his 509-minute knock, registering his career-best score in the process.

Gill, who went to stumps on Day 1 in Birmingham at 114*, continued his brilliant form on Day 2. The right-handed batter ended up adding 203 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (89) and 144 for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar (42). He was looking good for a triple hundred when he perished in unexpected manner, pulling Josh Tongue to square leg.

During his terrific innings, Gill broke a number of impressive records. He also became the sixth Indian captain to notch up a double hundred in Test cricket. In the wake of his batting heroics, we take a look at the other Indian captains to notch up double centuries before Gill.

Virat Kohli (7)

At his peak in Test cricket, Virat Kohli was unarguably one of the finest batters in the game. During his captaincy tenure, the right-handed batter notched up a mind-boggling seven double hundreds.

Kohli's first double ton as Test captain was a score of exactly 200, which was registered against West Indies in North Sound in 2016. He went on to score two more double hundreds in the year - 211 vs New Zealand in Indore and 235 vs England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Kohli also notched up three double centuries in 2017. The right-handed batter scored 204 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, 213 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur and 243 in the very next Test of the series at his home ground in Delhi.

The 36-year-old batter's last double hundred, both as player and captain, was also his career-best score. He notched up a magnificent 254* against South Africa in Pune in 2019. The 336-ball knock featured 33 fours and two sixes as the hosts hammered the Proteas by an innings and 137 runs.

MS Dhoni (1)

Team India's white-ball legend MS Dhoni did not have an exceptional record in Test cricket. But, he did manage to notch up one double hundred during his tenure as Test captain. The keeper-batter scored 224 off 265 balls against Australia in Chennai in 2013.

Responding to Australia's first innings score of 380, India posted 572. Dhoni hit 24 fours and six sixes in his brilliant 365-minute knock, which ended when he gloved a short ball from James Pattinson to the keeper. Dhoni was named Player of the Match as India won the contest by eight wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar (1)

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar did not enjoy a lot of success as captain. However, he did score his first double hundred in Test cricket when he was leading the side. The Master Blaster notched up a well-compiled 217 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 1999.

Expand Tweet

India won the toss and batted first in the Test and ended up posting a huge total of 583-7 declared. Tendulkar, batting at his customary No. 4 position, scored 217 off 344 balls, hitting 29 fours in his 494-minute stay at the crease. In spite of Tendulkar's brilliance with the willow, the match ended in a draw.

Sunil Gavaskar (1)

India's finest Test opener Sunil Gavaskar also hit one double century in red-ball cricket while leading the country. He achieved the feat against the mighty West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai towards the end of 1979.

After West Indies won the toss and sent India into bat, Gavaskar led from the front and scored 205 off 342 balls. The opener occupied the crease for nearly 400 minutes and hit 29 fours and two sixes.

The Little Master's fine knock ended when he was bowled by Sylvester Clarke. India ended up posting 424 in their first innings in 137 overs. The match ended in a draw as West Indies replied with 493. Gavaskar contributed an impressive 73 off 133 balls in India's second innings as well.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (1)

The late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the first Indian captain to slam a double hundred in Test cricket. He created history in Delhi the fourth Test of the five-match series in 1964.

Pataudi scored an unbeaten 203 in India's second innings in the drawn encounter. He occupied the crease for 430 minutes, hitting 23 fours and two sixes. Batting at No. 4, Pataudi featured in a 125-run stand for the third wicket with Budhi Kunderan (100) as India scored 463-4 in their second innings.

