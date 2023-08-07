“Give him a break” – Wasim Jaffer wants Team India to drop Ishan Kishan for IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wants Team India to drop opener Ishan Kishan for the upcoming third T20I against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to deliver in T20Is in the last 16 innings despite managing three consecutive half-centuries in the recently concluded ODI series against WI. The 45-year-old feels that a much-needed break from T20Is will do a world of good for Kishan.

Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo:

“We know that Ishan Kishan has struggled in the T20 internationals, so give him a break. He might come back stronger when he plays next.”

Kishan has scored 233 runs in his last 16 T20Is without a half-century. He returned with 6 (9) and 27 (23) in the first two T20Is, which India lost by four runs and two wickets, respectively.

Hardik Pandya and Co. must win the third T20I to stay alive in the five-match series.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

Shubman Gill - Third-worst batting SR among India batters in the powerplay.



India's new opening duo has failed to utilize the first six overs in T20I cricket.



#IshanKishan #ShubmanGill #India #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/YtbIEAKLsJ Ishan Kishan - Worst batting SR among India batters in the powerplay.Shubman Gill - Third-worst batting SR among India batters in the powerplay.India's new opening duo has failed to utilize the first six overs in T20I cricket.

“He’s right at the peak of his game” – Wasim Jaffer wants Team India to include Yashasvi Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to be drafted into Team India’s playing XI for the third T20I. The former opener credited the youngster for grabbing the opportunities in Tests with both hands following a purple patch for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League.

He said:

“I would pick Yashasvi Jaiswal without a doubt just because he brings that fearlessness. He plays spin well and his batting against fast bowling is exemplary. He’s right at the peak of his game, high on confidence, so why not throw him in the mix and see what you get? He’s got runs in Tests and he’s looking for an opportunity.”

He added:

“You might get a breath of fresh air like you did with Tilak Varma, so why not?” he added.

Jaiswal finished IPL 2023 with 635 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 163.61, including one century and five fifties.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Shivam Dube collects on his behalf! Yashasvi Jaiswal wins the Emerging Player Of The Year award.Shivam Dube collects on his behalf! pic.twitter.com/MRUWeLLioJ

The left-handed batter then amassed 266 runs in two Tests against West Indies, with best score of 171 on his debut.

