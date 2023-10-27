Happy Birthday David Warner: 5 funniest on-field moments featuring the Australian batter

David Warner is celebrating his 37th birthday today (October 27). The star Australian batter has made a name for himself with his consistent performances across all three formats of the game.

Even in the IPL, David Warner is one of the most successful batters of all time. Warner is currently in Dharamsala, prepping up for Australia's next 2023 World Cup fixture against New Zealand.

Apart from his excellent batting, Warner is famous for his hilarious antics on the cricket field. On his 37th birthday today, we will look at the top five funniest moments featuring Warner.

#1 David Warner's hilarious exchange with Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) traveled to Delhi for an away fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final phase of IPL 2023. DC had already been eliminated, while CSK needed a win to ensure a top-two finish.

Warner fought like a lone warrior for DC in that game. He scored 86 runs off 58 balls, but DC eventually lost the match by 77 runs. During his 86-run knock, Warner had a light-hearted moment with CSK's Ravindra Jadeja, who threatened to run him out as he tried to steal a run.

Warner paused for a moment, looked at Jadeja and performed his sword celebration, leaving the CSK fielder in splits.

#2 David Warner has a light-hearted face-off with Shaheen Afridi

During Australia's historic tour of Pakistan last year, Warner tried to pull the leg of Pakistan's players by replicating their celebration style and giving them send-offs.

When Warner was batting in the middle, Shaheen Afridi once went up to him, pretending as if he was going to confront him. The two players had a laugh after the light-hearted face-off in the middle.

#3 David Warner mocks Hasan Ali

As mentioned ahead, Warner mocked the Pakistan players by replicating their own celebration styles. When Hasan Ali lost his stumps to Nathan Lyon in the final Test match of the series, Warner celebrated in the way Hasan does after taking a wicket.

Warner was fielding in the silly point region when Ali lost his stumps. Before the Pakistani player left the crease, Warner jumped in front of him and roared in Ali's style.

#4 David Warner reminds fans of kabaddi in a cricket match

During the 2021/22 Ashes series, Warner placed a ball from Mark Wood towards the leg-side. Warner tried to steal a run, but the close-in fielder Haseeb Hameed collected the ball near the stumps.

Warner had to quickly change his direction of running back to the striker's end. He lost his balance and then lost grip of his bat, which forced him to cross the line with his hand in a kabaddi player's style.

#5 David Warner's response to 'He's got sandpaper in his hands'

Warner received a lot of boos from the English fans when he reached the United Kingdom for the Ashes series in 2019. The fans even sung 'He's got sandpaper in his hands' when he was near the boundary line.

Warner decided to reply to the fans in a light-hearted manner by showing his empty pockets. It was one of the most memorable moments of that Ashes series.