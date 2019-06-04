World Cup 2019: Hasan Ali says Pakistani players don’t like the ‘unpredictable' tag

Hasan Ali was impressive with the ball against England.

What’s the story?

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali in the post-match interview said that the Pakistan team wants to change their reputation as the great enigmas of international cricket. Ali also said that they do not like the ‘unpredictable’ tag that has been associated with them for a long time.

In case you didn’t know?

Pakistan started off their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a disastrous note as their batsmen were bounced out for a score of just 105 runs by West Indies. West Indies’ batsmen then finished off the chase in just 15 overs. However, in their second game against the title favourites England, Pakistan stunned everyone with their brilliant all-round show as they beat the World No.1 ODI side by 14 runs.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after the match, Hasan said,

“We are very happy we won. We had an upset against the West Indies on Friday but, yes, the guys bounced back very well. We do a lot of hard work and we believe in ourselves and we have faith we can win the World Cup. People are saying we are unpredictable, but we don’t like it. After the first match, we sat down and talked about our weaknesses and about our plans and execution, all these things. One thing is very tant, our coach (Mickey Arthur) is always backing us.”

Hasan Ali, who himself has been facing a drought with the ball during the past one year, contributed 10 runs with the bat and returned with figures of 0/66 from 10 overs with the ball. His tight overs in the crucial stages of the game helped Pakistan keep a tight leash on England’s batsmen.

What’s next?

Pakistan would be looking to continue their winning run as they face Sri Lanka in an all-Asian clash at Bristol on Friday, and gain momentum before their match against India.

