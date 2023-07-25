"He is ready for this level" - Deep Dasgupta on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Deep Dasgupta reserved high praise for Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal following the southpaw's impressive debut Test series against West Indies.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how Jaiswal looked at ease while countering the bowlers, despite it being his maiden stint in international cricket. Dasgupta, however, suggested that the youngster will have to prove his worth against tougher opponents in the future.

The 46-year-old made these remarks during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo. He said:

"That is a big, big positive. The way he batted, he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) looked comfortable. But again, he will face a lot sterner challenges going forward in this format.

"The next series itself is going to be a huge challenge against South Africa. But I think what we have seen so far, it seems like he is comfortable and he is ready for this level. He is only going to get better. This was his first outing and he looked so good."

Jaiswal rose to the occasion in his debut series, mustering 266 runs from three innings at an average of 88.66. He finished as the highest run-scorer of the series.

"The kind of player that you would want in that middle-order" - Deep Dasgupta on Ishan Kishan

Deep Dasgupta further stated that Ishan Kishan could emerge as a vital cog in Team India's Test team. He claimed that the keeper-batter has the potential to feature in the side's middle-order.

Dasgupta mentioned that Kishan will improve as he plays more red-ball matches. Speaking about the player's debut Test series, he said:

"The fact of the matter is that he (Ishan Kishan) is the kind of player that you would want in that middle-order, lower middle-order. He fits in that really nicely. He ticks a lot of those boxes.

"Keeping-wise, he looks stable, he looks solid. Nothing flamboyant or flashy, but consistent. He hasn't played a lot of red-ball cricket.

"If he is kind of nudged and pushed a bit and he does realise there is a career for him in red-ball cricket as well, I'm sure he is going to start focusing on it and start playing a lot more red-ball cricket, which will help him improve as a keeper and also as a batter."

Kishan did a fine job with the gloves in the two Test matches while also chipping in with a quick-fire 52*-run knock in the second fixture.