“How is that for josh?” - BCCI posts video of Indian cricket team’s practice session ahead of third Test

BCCI on Saturday posted a video of the Indian cricket team’s practice session as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side prepare for the third Test at Sydney starting January 7.

In the video, members of the Indian cricket team are seen practicing their fielding skills, throwing in particular while looking highly enthusiastic in the wake of their Boxing Day triumph.

Watch the video below -

India’s fielding in the first Test at Adelaide was extremely shoddy as they put down a number of simple chances and allowed Australia to stay in the Test, which the latter eventually won.

The Indian cricket team, however, gave a much better account of themselves in the field in the second Test at Melbourne, after being bolstered by the return of Ravindra Jadeja.

The all-rounder picked up a splendid diving catch in the first innings, after avoiding a collision with debutant Shubman Gill. Overall as well, India held their catches in the field which ensured Australia were on the backfoot.

The Indian cricket team levelled the two match series 1-1 with the MCG triumph and, in the New Year, Rahane's men will look to clinch their second consecutive win.

Why is the Indian cricket team still training in Melbourne?

Although the Boxing Day Test at MCG ended on December 29, both the Indian cricket team and the Australian team are still in Melbourne.

A couple of days ago, Cricket Australia (CA) interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley had confirmed both India and Australia will not travel to Sydney on New Year's eve. In a virtual press conference, Hockley had said -

“The players will be in Melbourne for a few more days training there, before moving to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match.”

Sydney is battling rising cases of COVID-19 and, as a safety measure, both India and Australia will arrive in the city only 72 hours prior to the start of the Test.

A few days back, CA confirmed that the SCG Test will go ahead as per schedule despite COVID-19 fears. They assured everyone involved that the requisite safety measures are in place and that all the protocols are being followed.