"I have already come up with a couple of different plans for Ajinkya Rahane" - Nathan Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has lauded Ajinkya Rahane's batsmanship against him in the Melbourne Test. The off-spinner further revealed he has formulated a new set of plans to get the better of the stand-in Indian captain.

The Mumbaikar scored a match-winning ton in the Boxing Day Test that helped India turn the tide against Australia after the visitors' batting debacle in the second innings of the Adelaide encounter.

During a media interaction before the New Year's Test in Sydney, Lyon acknowledged Ajinkya Rahane had countered him well in the second Test. However, the off-spinner added that he has chalked out new plans for the latter and the other Indian batsmen.

"I think Rahane played me extremely well in Melbourne so I know I have already come up with a couple of different plans for him and a few different guys, so I am looking forward to putting them in place," said Lyon

Nathan Lyon observed the Aussie bowlers have done a decent job in the couple of Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy thus far.

"To be honest with you, I think we have been pretty happy with our bowling as a squad. To take 20 wickets quite quickly in Adelaide and then to be challenged a little bit in Melbourne and to stay there and keep creating chances was a positive, so we are very confident as a bowling group," added Lyon

Rahane’s batting in this #BoxingDayTest is reinvigorating my love for test cricket. Always loved to watch Nathan Lyon & Mitchell Starc bowl. — Rimjhim Saxena (@rimjhimster) December 27, 2020

"Ajinkya Rahane doesn't seem to get flustered too much" - Nathan Lyon

Ajinkya Rahane calm demeanour on the field has won praise from one and all

Nathan Lyon lauded Ajinkya Rahane's calm and composed nature on the field of play.

"He is, obviously, a world-class batter which, obviously, helps with everything. I think his patience that he shows out in the crease, he doesn't seem to get flustered too much, he doesn't buy into any sledging or any conversation out there in the middle. He is a pretty calm and collected batter," observed Lyon

Lyon signed off by reiterating the Aussie bowlers will have thought out their plans to counter Ajinkya Rahane.

"He is standing up as a leader at the moment so I know we will have our plans ready to, hopefully, combat him come the SCG Test," concluded Lyon

Loved the battle between Rahane and Lyon. It was like a cat and mouse battle which Rahane won — Dipesh Shah (@mrdipeshashah) December 27, 2020

Nathan Lyon owns the record of having dismissed Ajinkya Rahane the most times among all bowlers in Test cricket. The South Australian has got the better of the classy Indian batsman on nine occasions in the longest format of the game.

He would hope to add to his tally in the Sydney Test starting on January 7.