"I hope my clothes are too big for you" - Ben Stokes' bag stolen in London

England Test captain Ben Stokes has fallen victim to a robbery. He has revealed that he lost his bag at the King's Cross train station in London on Sunday. The seam-bowling all-rounder broke the news via his official Twitter handle.

While announcing the news via his official social media handle, the 31-year-old also cursed the unknown thief. The star cricketer wrote the following on Twitter:

"To who ever stole my bag at King's Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute *******."

Ben Stokes to play IPL 2023 despite carrying a knee injury

Meanwhile, Stokes will head to India to ply his trade for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, having fetched a jaw-dropping INR 16.25 crore at the auction held in December 2022. It will be the left-hander's first IPL season since 2021 as he missed the previous season to concentrate on reviving his Test fortunes.

However, his workload with the ball is likely to be managed, given he struggled to bowl in the Wellington Test against New Zealand. Despite that, he declared his availability for the tournament, stating, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

"I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with ‘Flem’ and he’s fully aware of the situation with my body. It's a week by week case at the moment. I’m not going to lie, it’s incredibly frustrating knowing something has been holding me back from performing as I’d like to. I’ve been working hard with the physios and the medics trying to get myself to a place where I can fulfil my role as I have done for the last 10 years."

The Durham all-rounder was the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2017 in which he played for the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). With MS Dhoni likely to retire from all forms of cricket after IPL 2023, the keeper-batter is likely to pass the leadership baton to Stokes.

