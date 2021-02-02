Justin Langer opens up on sandwich incident involving Marnus Labuschagne

Under-fire Australian coach Justin Langer has opened up on reports stating that he asked Marnus Labuschagne not to carry a toasted sandwich onto the field against India.

The sandwich incident is part of the growing narrative developing over some Australian players being allegedly unhappy with Justin Langer’s headmaster-like coaching style.

Speaking on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast, Justin Langer spoke on the sandwich controvery. He laughed off the matter and said:

“I’m the grumpiest p**ck in the world because I told Marnus Labuschagne not to take a toasted ham and cheese sandwich (to the dugout) after his 40-minute lunch break.”

Australia coach Justin Langer has responded to a scathing report about his overbearing management style. #7NEWS https://t.co/6u4G1zCb7w — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) February 2, 2021

Justin Langer, however, admitted that he still has a lot to learn as a coach, and that he will reflect over reports of player discontent in the dressing room. The former Aussie opener added:

“One thing I am very good at — and I wouldn’t be here today unless I was great at self reflection, great at learning — I get advice all the time, one thing I do is I learn and I get better.”

Disappointed players didn’t come to me directly: Justin Langer

Justin Langer

While Justin Langer conceded that he can get 'grumpy' at times, he was disappointment with the fact that the “honest feedback” did not come directly to him. He added in this regard:

Advertisement

“The only disappointing thing from the weekend’s reports was there was discussion things were coming from within the camp. You know me, I’m a pretty simple bloke and let’s get this on the record: yeah I am intense, yeah I am serious, I am."

The Australian coach continued:

“Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah I get grumpy sometimes, I’m not perfect that’s for sure, but I’m pretty good at some of the things I do and you just don’t like it when you feel people — through managers or players, whatever — I would rather they came straight to me, that’s the Australian way as I know it, let’s talk through it, let’s go through it and work things out.”

Justin Langer’s coaching style has come under the scanner in the wake of Australia’s 2-1 loss to India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy..

NEVER EVER EVER EVER UNDERESTIMATE THE INDIANS 🥳😍



pic.twitter.com/VhTOtH47fL — Bhavesh Lodha (@bhav2406) January 19, 2021

Australia’s next assignment will be a Test series in South Africa, the dates of which are likely to be finalized soon.