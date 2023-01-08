"I reckon he deserves a statue of himself" - Farveez Mahroof amazed by Suryakumar Yadav's exploits in T20I cricket

Former cricketers Farveez Mahroof and Wasim Jaffer heaped praise on Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav following his unbeaten hundred in the third T20I in Rajkot on January 7. Mahroof reckons Suryakumar deserves a statue of himself, given his exploits in the T20I format.

Suryakumar hit his third T20I hundred and the second-fastest for India in the format as the hosts piled on 228-5 in their allotted 20 overs. The number one T20I batter brought his hundred off 45 deliveries, hitting seven fours and nine sixes and demolishing the Sri Lankan bowling unit.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Mahroof observed that Suryakumar is often two steps ahead of the bowlers and that he is capable of manhandling most bowling attacks. He said:

"The way he batted, I reckon he deserves a statue of himself. I've heard he's from Chembur in Central Mumbai and he deserves everything he gets. The way he batted, it was flawless, class, you name it."

He added:

"The bowler had a plan A and Suryakumar Yadav has a plan B and C already lined up. I just can't imagine a bowler bowling at him bowling in this format, simply the way he hits sixes."

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons that Yadav always plays a significant role in India's steep totals. Stating his ability to make bowlers feel helpless, Jaffer said:

"I hope Suryakumar has a long way to go. He's an exceptional talent. I wonder how many times India got 180 or 200 plus and Surya hasn't scored. So, I don't think it has happened many times. Every time India has got 180 or 200, he is the guy who made it possible."

He added:

"When he is in such form, whatever you throw at him, he makes you feel helpless as a captain and a bowler. He has got every answer to whatever you throw at him. You just have to admire the talent and the quality he possesses. When he is in that kind of form, there is nothing you can do."

The Mumbai-born batter, who made seven and 51 in the first two games, scored his previous couple of T20I centuries against England and New Zealand last year. In November, he climbed to the top of the T20I batter rankings.

"Every bowler who has done well before wants him to get out" - Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Jaffer further highlighted that Suryakumar was the game-changer in Saturday's match and is astonished by the impact he has made in so few T20I games. However, the former batter has raised concerns about India's over-dependence on the right-hander.

"I think he will stand on top of the list without a doubt. Three hundreds in not many innings and the kind of impact he brings in the game and he was the game-changer in today's match. Every bowler who has done well before wants him to get out or play a bad shot otherwise whatever you throw at him, he has an answer to that."

He added:

"From India's perspective, they don't need to over-depend on Surya. Sometimes when we have to score 180 or 200, he is the guy doing it most of the time. The other guys need to step up in terms of strike rate. He is the go-to guy, but the other players need to stand up, whether its a top-order batter or finisher. I thought Axar had a fantastic series, but from India's perspective, the other guys need to step up as well."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha I have been very fortunate to have seen some great players at the height of their powers. Watching @surya_14kumar over the last year sits comfortably on that list. I have been very fortunate to have seen some great players at the height of their powers. Watching @surya_14kumar over the last year sits comfortably on that list.

After amassing 228, the Men in Blue bowled Sri Lanka out for 137 and claimed the series 2-1.

