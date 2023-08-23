"I have said 5 just to be on the safer side" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 3rd India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna to scalp at least a combined five wickets in the third T20I between India and Ireland. The former Indian opener added that it is a conservative prediction.

The final game of the three-match T20I series will be played in Malahide, Dublin, on Wednesday, August 23. Bumrah, Bishnoi and Krishna are the joint-most successful bowlers in the series thus far, having accounted for four dismissals apiece in the first two games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that the trio will continue their wicket-taking spree. He elaborated:

"My first prediction is that Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna will together pick up five or more wickets. This is an extremely easy prediction because they take five, they actually take six. I have said five just to be on the safer side so that you don't tell me tomorrow that my prediction was absolutely useless."

The reported commentator reckons one of the openers will breach the half-century mark and has an inkling that it could be Yashasvi Jaiswal. He stated:

"Secondly, I am saying one of our openers will definitely score a fifty and it might be Yashasvi Jaiswal this time. One of the two openers to score a fifty, Ruturaj Gaikwad did it in the last match and Yashasvi might do it in this match.

Chopra added that it is a slightly risky prediction. He reasoned:

"This could be a tricky prediction because the ball moves and no matter how flat the Dublin pitch is, you will find that it is slightly difficult at the start when the ball is new."

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 43-ball 58 in the second T20I at the same venue. Jaiswal smashed a quickfire 18 off 11 deliveries and was caught in the deep while attempting to hit his second six.

"Craig Young and Mark Adair will together pick up two or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Craig Young picked up three wickets in the first two T20Is.

Aakash Chopra expects Craig Young and Mark Adair to be among the wickets for the hosts. He explained:

"My third prediction is that Craig Young, because he takes wickets against India every time, and Mark Adair will together pick up two or more wickets as India will want to bat first after winning the toss and the opposition team will want to field."

Chopra concluded by predicting a clean sweep for the visitors in the series. He said:

"Last but not the least, India to win, that is what I feel."

India registered a two-run win via the DLS method in the series opener and a more convincing 33-run victory in the second game. They will hope to end the series on a winning note and gain confidence ahead of the Asian Games, considering that the majority of the players are part of the Indian squad for the continental multi-sport event.

Poll : Will Jasprit Bumrah finish the series as the highest wicket-taker? Yes No 0 votes