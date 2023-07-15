"I think it's a bit of a stretch" - Cameron Green on opening the innings in Test cricket

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green recently stated that he wasn't entirely sure about opening the innings in Test cricket. His statement comes as Australia ponder on David Warner's place in the playing eleven ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

Warner's twin failures at Headingley — falling to Stuart Broad in both innings — have put his place back into scrutiny. Aussie captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald haven't yet guaranteed the opener's spot for the Old Trafford Test.

Cameron Green, who missed the Headingley Test due to a hamstring strain, remarked that opening the innings as an all-rounder would be challenging, but is keen to wait and see what the selectors feel. As quoted by Perth Now, the towering all-rounder stated:

"I think it's a bit of a stretch. Being an allrounder, it would be hard. Probably Shane Watson is the only one who comes to mind doing that, and I'm not too sure how much he bowled. Anyone would be happy to bat anywhere to play Test cricket. You always put your hand up for selection, but have to wait and see what selectors think."

The youngster has opened the innings in T20I cricket in the past. He enjoyed enormous success against India last year. The right-hander mustered two quick-fire half-centuries and struck at 214.55 in the three-game series.

Cameron Green ecstatic to see Mitchell Marsh doing well

Mitchell Marsh. (Image Credits: Getty)

Cameron Green further claimed that he expected Mitchell Marsh to perform the way he did at Headingley, saying:

"I kind of look up to Mitch, so I'm so happy to see him play well. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to come back and play an incredible game, which he did. So happy for him. We both have a great relationship. We're so happy for each other when one gets picked over the other, basically."

Marsh struck a run-a-ball 118 in the first innings at Headingley and provided a couple of crucial breakthroughs.