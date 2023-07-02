“I've lost one of my mates” - Nathan Lyon slams Kevin Pietersen over disgraceful “hit on the head” comment

Injured Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon hit out at Kevin Pietersen over his shocking comments that he hobbled out to bat so that the Aussies can get a concussion substitute in case he got hit on the head. Lyon emotionally stated that the thought would never come to his mind since one of his mates, Phil Hughes, passed away after being hit in the head.

After Australia lost their ninth wicket on Day 4 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord’s on Saturday, July 1, Lyon limped out to bat to the surprise of many.

Sharing his views on the same, Pietersen commented on Sky Sports:

“I think [taking] time out of the game and also eking out every single run. [But] Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he'd have got a like-for-like replacement and a world class spinner [Todd Murphy] ... it gives food for thought.”

Lyon was clearly not impressed with Pietersen’s observation. Speaking at the end of the day’s play, he shot back at the former England batter.

'I have heard comments that people thought I went out there to get hit in the head, and I'm really against that because I've lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head. So I think that's a really poor excuse or conversation being had," he said.

Lyon was only a few meters away from Hughes when the latter was struck by a Sean Abbott bouncer while representing South Australia against New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG on November 25, 2014. Hughes collapsed straightaway and never regained consciousness. He later passed away in hospital.

“You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be” - Lyon on his decision to bat

Opening up on his decision to bat despite the calf injury, Lyon admitted that it was tough, but stated that he wanted to do it for the team as every run could matter a lot in an Ashes battle.

Lyon waited for his turn to bat in the Lord's Long Room as he would have taken too long to get to the crease from the dressing room.

He explained:

“I would have been timed out. The lifts here are pretty slow, so I had to go down the stairs. It was interesting being in the long room rather than the pavilion waiting to bat. It was like being in the zoo, a lot of eyes were on me watching what we were doing, what we were talking about. But I'll do anything for this team.

“I knew the risks. But the way I look at it, as I said before, I'll do anything for this team. You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I'm proud of myself for going out there and doing that,” the 35-year-old added.

Lyon hit a four and added 15 runs for the last wicket with Mitchell Starc before falling to Stuart Broad.

