I want to win the 2023 World Cup with the Indian cricket team: S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth wants to play the 2023 World Cup

Two-time World Cup-winning Indian cricket team pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth on Friday spoke about the roadmap he has laid out for himself ahead of his much-awaited return to the sport in September this year.

In an Instagram Live session hosted by Afreen Khan on Sportskeeda's official handle, S Sreesanth elucidated on his aim to win the 2023 World Cup for the Indian cricket team.

"I have been waiting for my chance from so many years and tried to be realistic. But now I have become unrealistic, I have been setting unrealistic goals and they have started becoming realistic. My unrealistic goal is that I play the 2023 World Cup and win it for India, then I will retire. Misbah played till 42, Sachin Paaji played till 42, Rahul bhai played IPL till 42," said S Sreesanth.

S Sreesanth made his Indian cricket team debut in the ODI format back in October 2005 and featured in the squad for the 2007 T20 World Cup and also played in the 2011 World Cup.

S Sreesanth played his last match for the Indian cricket team in 2011

The Kerala-based pacer also had stints with the Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, before his career was dented by his alledged involvement in spot-fixing and a consequent life fan.

However, seven years since then, S Sreesanth is only months away from making a long-awaited return to the cricket field, with his ban due to be lifted at the end of August. S Sreesanth hinted at having a plan in place to make a comeback, but insisted on fans waiting to see what he has in store for them.

"I have a roadmap in place, but rather than saying it you all can see it, I'll see that my performances with the bat and ball will show my path ahead," S Sreesanth added.

S Sreesanth played his last match for the Indian cricket team back in August 2011 against England at The Oval, and his last competitive match was for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kings XI Punjab in May 2013.

In September this year, all eyes will be on the pacer as he will eye an impactful comeback and aim to grab the attention of the Indian cricket team selectors with his performances.