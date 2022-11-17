"I wonder now if they are playing with more fear of losing" - Glenn McGrath on current Australian team

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath has called on the national side to take cues from England in white-ball cricket. McGrath feels Australia must play fearlessly and not be fearful of losing.

Australia endured a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign on home soil. They were knocked out from the group stages, caused mainly by a 89-run loss to New Zealand in their first game.

By contrast, England had all their bases covered and deservedly claimed their second T20 World Cup crown.

Speaking to AAP in an interview, the 52-year-old said he has always identified Australia with fearless cricket as he believes it gives the best results.

"The Australian team always played fearless cricket. I wonder now if they are playing with more fear of losing. You just have to go out and back yourselves. That is the brand of cricket England are playing at the moment. When you play that brand of cricket things tend to go your way more."

The 124-Test veteran still underlined the need to find the balance.

"I always say, if you can get players to go out there and play without fear, it’s amazing what you can achieve. You still have to play intelligent cricket. Don’t go out and throw caution to the wind with shots that aren’t there. It’s about getting that balance right, and that is where the Aussies need to get back to."

England's white-ball revolution began after the 2015 World Cup down under when they were eliminated in the group stage. Four years later, they lifted their first 50-over World Cup under Eoin Morgan, while Jos Buttler became the second T20 World Cup winning captain for England.

"I would have to disagree" - Glenn McGrath on England being the best white-ball team in history

England celebrating their T20 World Cup win. (Credits: Getty)

Although McGrath believes the current English side is great, he feels there have been far better limited-overs teams in history.

"I would have to disagree with (England being the best). There have been some quality and amazing teams over the years. I would like to say we could give them a decent run for their money, if not better than that. But they’re pretty handy this English unit, as much as it pains to me to say."

England's next goal is to defend their 50-over title successfully next year in India. Their preparations begin with a three-match ODI series against Australia on Thursday.

