ICC Awards: All the Teams of 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the complete list of winners of ICC Awards for performances across formats for the year 2023. The ICC Awards are given as recognition for standout performances in a year in international cricket.

There are individual awards for cricketer of the year across formats, emerging cricketer honors as well as rewards for umpires. Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 2023, while the award for ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2023 went to seasoned England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Apart from individual honors, the ICC also names teams of the year across the three formats played at the international level. The performance period for choosing the teams for 2023 was January 1 to December 31, 2023. On that note, let’s look at the five ICC teams of the year picked for 2023.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023

Pat Cummins leads the Men’s Test team of the year. (Pic: Getty Images)

Australian skipper Cummins will lead the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2023. Under him, the Aussies won the World Test Championship (WTC), beating India in the final at The Oval and also retained the Ashes. Cummins also claimed 42 wickets in 11 matches.

The Test team of the year features four other Aussie players - Usman Khawaja (1,210 runs), Travis Head (919 runs), Alex Carey (44 catches, 10 stumpings & 461 runs) and Mitchell Starc (38 wickets).

India's experienced spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (41 wickets & 150 runs) and Ravindra Jadeja (281 runs & 33 wickets) are also part of the side. There are two players from England - Joe Root (787 runs) and Stuart Broad (38 wickets). Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne (608 runs) and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (695 runs) also make the team.

ICC Men’s Test team of 2023: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023

Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the Men’s ODI team. (Pic: Getty Images)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has been named captain of the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year 2023. Rohit hammered 1,255 runs at an average of 52 in one-dayers in 2023. He was instrumental in guiding Team India to the final of the World Cup, with some terrific hitting at the top of the order.

Apart from Rohit, five other Indians are also part of the ODI team of the year. Virat Kohli (1,377 runs) was the second-leading run-getter in the format in 2023 after Shubman Gill (1,584 runs). Kohli smashed a record 765 runs in the ODI World Cup. Mohammed Siraj (44 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav (49 wickets) and World Cup hero Mohammed Shami (43 wickets) also feature in the team.

World champions Australia are represented by Travis Head, who was the Player of the Match in the World Cup semi-final and the final, and Adam Zampa (38 wickets). Daryl Mitchell (1,204 runs), keeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen (927 runs) and Marco Jansen (33 wickets & 406 runs) are also part of the men’s ODI team of the year.

ICC Men's ODI team of 2023: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Men’s T20I team of 2023. (Pic: Getty Images)

Swashbuckling Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2023. He clobbered 733 runs in 17 innings at an average of 48.86 and a strike rate of 155.95, with two hundreds.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (430 runs, strike rate 159) and England’s Phil Salt (394 runs, strike rate 169.09) have been named as the opening batters. West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran (384 runs, strike rate 162.71) is the keeper-batter in the side, which also includes New Zealand’s Mark Chapman (576 runs, strike rate 141.87) and Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza (515 runs, strike rate 150.14 & 17 wickets, average 14.88).

The bowling department features Indian leggie Ravi Bishnoi (18 wickets), Ireland’s Mark Adair (26 wickets), Zimbabwean Richard Ngarava (26 wickets), Uganda's Alpesh Ramjani, who was the leading T20I wicket-taker in 2023, with 55 scalps at an economy of 4.77, and Arshdeep Singh (26 wickets).

ICC Men's T20I Team of 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, Arshdeep Singh

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023

Chamari Athapaththu had a stellar 2023. (Pic: Getty Images)

Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu will lead the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023. As leader, she guided the Lankans to their first-ever bilateral series win over New Zealand, contributing two stunning hundreds. Athapaththu smashed 415 runs in eight ODIs in 2023, averaging 69.16 at a strike rate of over 125.

The Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023 features as many as five Australians - Phoebe Litchfield (485 runs), Ellyse Perry (467 runs), Beth Mooney (439 runs), Ashleigh Gardner (24 wickets & 188 runs) and Annabel Sutherland (263 runs, 13 wickets & 10 catches).

Amelia Kerr (541 runs & 8 wickets), Nat Sciver-Brunt (393 runs, including three hundreds), Nadine de Klerk (16 wickets), Lea Tahuhu (15 wickets) and Nahida Akter (20 wickets) are the other players in the team of the year.

ICC Women's ODI Team of 2023: Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu, Nahida Akter

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2023

Athapaththu leads the ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year 2023 as well. A number of star performers from the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa made the list. Beth Mooney is the keeper-batter in the team, which also features Laura Wolvaardt and Hayley Matthews.

Athapaththu scored 470 runs in T20Is in 2023 at a strike rate of 130.91. Mooney contributed 410 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 120.58. South Africa’s Wolvaardt smashed 586 runs at an average of 45, while Matthews was the top run-getter in women’s T20Is in 2023 (700 at 63.63, strike rate of 132). She also claimed 19 wickets.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma is the only Indian representation in the team. The off-spinner claimed 21 scalps in 17 matches and contributed 106 runs with the willow.

ICC Women's T20I Team of 2023: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt

