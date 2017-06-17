ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 champions who were missed

As the world awaits a fairy tale finish of the Champions Trophy 2017, we remember some champions we missed in this edition of CT.

@ImDebnath by Debnath Roychowdhury

Rashid Khan has moved strength to strength and tricked some of the world’s best batters with his spin

Waking out of its initial slumber, the eighth edition of Champions Trophy hosting eight super teams offered some fabulous cricket. The event did not have dearth of heroics: from Tamim Iqbal’s century in the opening game to Ben Stokes’s daring counterattack against the Aussies.

From Yuvraj Singh’s swashbuckling half-century against the arch-rival Pakistan to the tournament-defining partnerships of Shakib-al-Hasan and Mahmudullah, the tournament has engaged the viewers with performances to reminisce in times to come.

As the world rejoices the grand performances of these champions, we move our focus a bit and try to think of some others who could not make it to the tournament. The tournament would have possibly panned out differently if some of these players were part of the competition.

#1 Rashid Khan

For the devoted fans of the game, it was a fantastic opportunity missed not having this young leg spinner on such a big platform as the Champions Trophy. Coming from an associate nation and having made his ODI debut aged 17, Rashid Khan has moved strength to strength and tricked some of the world’s best batters with his spin.

Played on placid wickets, CT has been nothing short of a nightmare for the bowlers. A mystery spinner in Rashid Khan, superlative at bamboozling batsmen with his deceptive bowling would have done a world of good to the overall quality of the cricket. It is unfortunate to miss a ‘Champion’ in a tournament named after that.

Facts that stand out for Rashid Khan

