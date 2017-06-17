ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 players who lived up to expectations

Virat Kohli makes the list.

@shubhamkhare71 by Shubham Khare Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 12:50 IST

Kohli has scored three fifties so far

The 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy has boiled down to the final clash between India and Pakistan. The journey to the summit clash has witnessed some of the most riveting cricket one could ever expect to see.

Before the start of such a big event, all eyes are always on a few select players who are expected to do well for their sides. This tournament has been no different. There have been some outstanding performances from the best players in the world.

On that note, let’s take a look at the players who matched expectations.

#1 Virat Kohli

India’s skipper came into the tournament on the back of a mediocre IPL. But he put all that behind him and made an immediate impact. Kohli played a wonderful knock of 81* off 68 balls in the first match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Although he got out for a duck against Sri Lanka, that is the only occasion so far that he has been dismissed. He made a terrific comeback and scored 76 against South Africa and 96 against Bangladesh in the semi-final.

His tally thus far reads 253 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 100.4. As he has been dismissed only once, he has a monstrous average of 253.