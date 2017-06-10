ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia's Probable Playing XI to face England

Australia face the prospect of a must-win clash against their traditional rivals at Edgbaston.

by Ram Kumar Opinion 10 Jun 2017, 09:28 IST

The onus is on David Warner to propel Australia to a blazing start

Perennial favourites for big tournaments, Australia suddenly find themselves with the prospect of a must-win clash in order to qualify for the semi-finals. With their first two matches affected by rain, they cannot afford a slip-up in their final group game against England at Edgbaston. The Aussies are in for a tough fight from Eoin Morgan’s troops who have already booked a place in the business stages of the competition.

Having not had much game time in the tournament, the team management is likely to remain guarded against changing their team combination. Here’s their probable playing eleven in the crucial encounter against England.

Openers

David Warner

After finding it rather difficult against New Zealand’s new-ball bowlers, Warner got off to a purposeful start in the game against Bangladesh. Under cloudy conditions in Birmingham, his technique against the moving ball should be put to the sword by England’s dynamic attack. Ranked second in ODI rankings for batsmen, the left-hander will be eager to create a lasting impression.

Aaron Finch

Even though the think tank might be slightly concerned by Finch’s scratchy performances thus far, the powerfully built opener should be persisted with due to his experience and ability to take the attack to the opposition. With the stakes being considerably higher, he will be looking to get himself acquainted to the surface before beginning to flex his muscles.

Middle-order

Steven Smith (c)

If ever there are any pressure players in the present-day game, Smith should rank significantly higher in the list. His exploits towards the back end of the 2015 World Cup were instrumental in Australia cruising to the title. The stage is set for the 28-year old to lift his game and lead from the front. Seeing as the middle-order sports a brittle look, his wicket will be the prized scalp for England.

Travis Head

With the hard-hitting Chris Lynn waiting in the wings, there could be a slight dilemma for Smith and company. While the right-hander strengthens the batting lineup to a greater extent, Head can chip in with handy contributions in both departments of the game. As a result, the southpaw is expected to keep his place in the side.

Matthew Wade (wk)

If the top-order sets up a strong platform, the wicket-keeper batsman could bat lower down the order. Wade is a pugnacious customer with the bat and can counter-attack in precarious situations. His capacity behind the stumps is also becoming better and better with every outing.

All-rounders

Moises Henriques

During the first two games of the tournament, Henriques occupied the pivotal number four position. Perhaps, in comparison to the previous occupants of the batting lost in Australia’s illustrious cricket history, he might seem out of position. Nonetheless, the all rounder has got the backing of his captain and hence will be striving hard to form the bridge between the top three and the lower-order hitters.

Glenn Maxwell

One of the most enigmatic batsmen in the modern era, Maxwell’s batting is often characterized by two extremes. Even as his propensity for finding the boundary can often turn matches in a rapid manner, he is also capable of getting himself out by attempting risk-laden shots. Australia will be hoping that the game-changing version of him strides onto the crease. In the bowling front, the off-spinner may also be required to turn his arm over.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa should retain his spot in the team

Mitchell Starc

Although ODI rankings may suggest that Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are the two leading bowlers in the world, Starc’s astounding record presents a completely different picture. From 67 matches, he has picked up 133 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.89 and an imposing strike-rate of 24.8.

His penchant for swinging the new-ball and nailing yorkers in the death overs makes him the best bowler in present-day 50-overs format. Needless to say, he will be extremely vital to his team’s fortunes in this match.

Pat Cummins

Since returning to the fold, Cummins has become an integral part of Australia’s bowling attack. With his searing pace and stifling lengths, the right-arm fast bowler has caused plenty of consternation to oppositions across the globe. The battle against a predominantly front foot preferring England batsmen should be quite fascinating.

Adam Zampa

Despite the temptation of unleashing a menacing pace quartet, the Aussies are unlikely to bring in James Pattinson who has not played an ODI for almost two years. As a consequence, Adam Zampa should hold on to his spot in the playing eleven. With England’s power-packed batting lineup showing a hint of weakness to quality leg-spin, he could set the cat amongst the pigeons.

Josh Hazlewood

Having picked up a stellar six-wicket haul against New Zealand at the same venue, Hazlewood will be looking to continue his impressive form. A sub-plot in the match should see him lock horns with Liam Plunkett for top honours in the bowling charts of the tournament. The 26-year old can cause early panic in the England camp if he manages to make optimum use of the new-ball.