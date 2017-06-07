ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs New Zealand, 5 Talking Points

New Zealand stand on the brink of elimination after an 87-run loss to the hosts.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2017, 00:43 IST

England became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals

New Zealand suffered a heavy defeat by 87 runs at the hands of the hosts England at Cardiff on Tuesday. Thus, their chances of going into the semi-finals look bleak as they would need to win their final group match against Bangladesh to stand any sort of chance of qualifying.

However, much will depend on the England-Australia game. If Australia trump the hosts in their last group encounter, then New Zealand are eliminated regardless of their result against Bangladesh.

Batting first, the hosts piled on a total of 310 runs riding on half-centuries from Joe Root, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. Ben Stokes also batted well but was unfortunate to fall just 2 runs short of a well-deserved fifty.

New Zealand got off to a troubled start, losing Luke Ronchi in the very first over of the innings. Guptill couldn’t deliver as he too was dismissed for just 27 (33). It was skipper Kane Williamson (87) and Ross Taylor (39) who stitched together a 95 run stand for the third wicket. However, once they were dismissed, the Kiwis collapsed and were bundled out for just 223 runs.

#1 Hales, Root and Buttler amongst the runs

The Kiwi bowlers did well to pick up wickets at regular intervals and finally bowl England out. However, nearly run-a-ball fifties from Alex Hales and Joe Root and a quick fire 61*(48) down the order from Jos Buttler ensured that England crossed the 300-run mark.

Root and Hales got things going for England after Roy departed for 13. Both the batsmen played some fabulous shots and at one point it seemed that it would be a tough task for the Kiwi bowlers to dismiss the duo.

Hales struck two sixes and three fours en route to his half-century. The partnership of 81 runs between the two was finally broken by Adam Milne who bowled Hales for a score of 56 (62) and thus reduced England to 118/2.

Root carried on the innings along with Ben Stokes and both of them kept the run-rate up for England. Root’s stumps were castled by Corey Anderson for 64 (65) that included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Stokes departed soon after, scoring 48 (53). However, it was Buttler’s unbeaten 61 (48) that helped England cross the 300-run mark. He played some unbelievable shots striking two fours and the same number of sixes in his innings.