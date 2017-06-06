ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs New Zealand, 5 things that went wrong for the Kiwis

A detailed analysis of the mistakes that New Zealand committed in their 87 run loss to England.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 23:51 IST

Jake Ball dismantled the New Zealand batting

England became the first team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 to qualify for the semifinals with a convincing 87 run win over New Zealand. The hosts batted first and posted a challenging 310 on the board with the likes of Joe Root, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler scoring half centuries.

In reply, apart from Kane Williamson, every other New Zealand looked more reactive than proactive which led them to crumble in due course. Jake Ball bowled a tight spell of 31/2 in his eight overs to restrict New Zealand and the Kiwis’ chances of qualifying for the semis now look very bleak.

On that note, here are the five things which New Zealand did wrong against England:

#5 Bringing Adam Milne late into the attack

Milne in action for New Zealand

The decision to bowl first from New Zealand would have been successful had they taken early wickets. A lot depended on Adam Milne who had looked in good rhythm in the last game against Australia where he took two important wickets, however, against England, New Zealand brought him on very late.

Jason Roy was in poor form and Milne could have troubled him early on – he did dismiss him when he was brought on later in his very first over. Trent Boult, meanwhile, failed with his line and length which meant he was taken to the cleaners by Alex Hales.

The Kiwis brought on Milne only after the first six overs by which time Hales had gotten himself set and England were off to a decent enough start.