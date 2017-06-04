ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan, Combined XI

A combined lineup consisting of the current crop of Indian and Pakistani players.

04 Jun 2017

It is time for the cricket’s biggest rivalry to be renewed

After a two-year hiatus, the time for the quintessential clash of the Asian titans in an ICC event has arrived. India against Pakistan has become synonymous with the global cricketing events as another chapter is waiting to be unfolded today in Birmingham.

If the weather permits, we have a belter of a clash on our hands as India will begin their defence of the Champions Trophy title against a Pakistan side which has just made it to the competition.

Both these sides have selection dilemma aplenty as Indian captain Virat Kohli has to choose between Yuvraj Singh or Dinesh Karthik and also has to drop one of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami or Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan, on the other hand, have to decide between playing the hard hitting Faheem Ashraf or spinner Imam Wasim.

So ahead of the blockbuster encounter of the arch enemies, let's take a look at the combined lineup of India and Pakistan based on form and fitness:

Openers

Azhar Ali has been a consistent performer for Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan has proven himself in the major ICC events and was also the man of the series in the last Champions Trophy. He has performed well in the practice games, scoring 40 against New Zealand and a quickfire 60 against Bangladesh. He likes the English conditions where the ball comes on to the bat nicely and also has a good track record against Pakistan. He is an easy choice over the inconsistent Ahmed Shehzad.

Azhar Ali, the former Pakistan one-day captain has been in good form since in the last year or so and has consistently delivered for them at the top of the batting order with his traditional style of play.

He is as old school as it gets and can form a brilliant right-hand left-hand combination in this mixed eleven. Ali can be the player who keeps the scoreboard ticking and is selected ahead of Rohit Sharma as the IPL winning captain didn't have a decent IPL individually and also faltered in the warm up game.