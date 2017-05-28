ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Michael Vaughan selects Virat Kohli in his dream team

Former England skipper assembles the best players featuring in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

by Ram Kumar News 28 May 2017, 20:02 IST

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Mitchell Starc feature in Michael Vaughan’s dream team

What’s the story?

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has selected Indian captain Virat Kohli in his dream team for the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy. In collaboration with The Telegraph, the 42-year old revealed his picks for the all-star outfit.

Vaughan wrote, “I know his (Kohli’s) record in England is not great but he is a better player than when he came here last time and like AB de Villiers he can play any kind of innings – explosive or a rebuild job. (He) copes brilliantly with pressure.”

On the versatility of De Villiers, he felt, “He has the gift of being able to hit the ball at will wherever he wants. (He) plays spin as well as any batsman in the world and can take any attack apart. He is a wizard at manoeuvring the ball.”

The Background

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Vaughan has looked to convene the best players who will feature in the tournament. He anointed Ben Stokes and Imran Tahir as the best all rounder and spinner in the world respectively. Comparing Quinton de Kock to the legendary Adam Gilchrist, he also heaped praise on Kagiso Rabada for his emergence as a world-class seam bowler.

The heart of the matter

In what was an interesting dilemma between David Warner and Hashim Amla, Vaughan went with the former due to his explosiveness at the top of the order. Quinton de Kock forms the other half of a dynamic opening combination. Apart from Kohli and De Villiers, the middle-order also includes the dynamic Joe Root.

A couple more Englishmen follow suit as all-rounder Stokes and the hard-hitting Jos Buttler complete the batting lineup. The pace attack comprises of Australian spearhead Mitchell Starc, Rabada and Trent Boult. Tahir makes the cut as the sole specialist spinner in the side.

Michael Vaughan’s Champions Trophy Dream Team: David Warner (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Joe Root (England), Virat Kohli (India), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Ben Stokes (England), Jos Buttler (England), Mitchell Starc (Australia), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Imran Tahir (South Africa)

What’s next?

Warm-up matches for the Champions Trophy will continue until the 30th. The tournament proper begins on June 1st as England lock horns against the rapidly developing Bangladesh at The Oval.

Author’s Take

Boasting of an attacking batting lineup and a dangerous bowling attack, Vaughan’s dream team is perfectly assembled to meet the demands of English conditions. It will be fascinating to see how many of the inclusions actually hold their own during the tournament.