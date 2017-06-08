Write an Article

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

India will be looking to get the victory that will get them through to the semi-final of the tournament.

by Srihari @srihari_93
Analysis 08 Jun 2017, 01:51 IST
Kohli
Virat Kohli will be hoping that rain stays away as India look to seal their spot in the semis

After convincingly beating Pakistan in their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India will look to book their semi-final berth with a win over Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday (June 8). Boosted by the return of their captain Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka will be looking to get the win that will keep their faint hopes of qualification alive going into the final game against Pakistan.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India put on a masterclass as they put on 319/3 in their opening game against Pakistan. All of India's top four (Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh) scored fifties and a late cameo from Hardik Pandya, who came in ahead of MS Dhoni, played a part in their total. In response, Pakistan never really got going as rain continued to play spoilsport but in the end, the ever-shifting targets were too much, as they were bowled out for 164.

Sri Lanka, looked well-poised in their opening game against South Africa after a fifty opening partnership between Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella, but collapsed and handed the Proteas a 96-run victory. Sri Lanka’s inability to handle Imran Tahir and their failure to build on a strong foundation cost them dear and left them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

With plenty riding on the game, here is how the odds stack up:

Match date: 08-06-2017
Match time: 1800 hours (IST)
Venue: The Oval, London

       
 India Sri Lanka 
 Win Probability*
(Based on form and history)		74% Win Probability*
(Based on form and history)		26% 
       
 When India Bats 1st When Sri Lanka Bats 1st 
 Win % batting first69% Win % batting first33% 
 Win % batting first scoring more than 30060% Win % batting first scoring more than 30080% 
 Team total batting first284 Team total batting first237 
 Top batsmen in 1st inningsVirat Kohli: Inns-10, R-619, Avg-68.77, 100s-2, 50s-4;
...
Rohit Sharma: Inns-9, R-515, Avg-64.37, 100s-2, 50s-2		 Top batsmen in 1st inningsDinesh Chandimal: Inns-20, R-752, Avg-44.23, 100s-2, 50s-5;
...
Kusal Mendis: Inns-16, R-696, Avg-43.50, 100s-1, 50s-8		 
       
 When India Bats 2nd When Sri Lanka Bats 2nd 
 Win % batting second47% Win % batting second44% 
 Win % chasing more than 30029% Win % chasing more than 300NA 
 Team total batting second279 Team total batting second255 
 Top batsmen in 2nd inningsVirat Kohli: Inns-12, R-680, Avg-68.00, 100s-3, 50s-3
...
Rohit Sharma: Inns-10, R-487, Avg-48.70, 100s-1, 50s-3		 Top batsmen in 2nd inningsDinesh Chandimal: Inns-10, R-341, Avg-48.71, 100s-0, 50s-3
...
Upul Tharanga: Inns-10, R-341, Avg-37.88, 100s-1, 50s-2		 
       
 When India Bowls 1st When Sri Lanka Bowls 1st 
 Win % bowling first47% Win % bowling first44% 
 Win % when restricting opposition to less than 30063% Win % when restricting opposition to 300 or less70% 
 Opposition score batting first260 Opposition score batting first269 
 Top bowlers when team fields firstJasprit Bumrah: Inns-9, W-19, RPO-4.55
...
Umesh Yadav: Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.86		 Top bowler when team fields firstSuranga Lakmal:
Inns-12, W-20, RPO-5.45		 
       
 When India Bowls 2nd When Sri Lanka Bowls 2nd 
 Win % fielding second69% Win % fielding second33% 
 Win % when restricting opposition to less than 28089% Win % when restricting opposition to less than 28031% 
 Opposition batting second246 Opposition batting second284 
 Top bowler when team fields secondBhuvneshwar Kumar:
Inns-9, W-13, RPO-4.73		 Top bowlers when team fields secondSuranga Lakmal: Inns-14, W-14, RPO-5.28
...
Angelo Mathews: Inns-12, W-11, RPO-4.58		 
 Note:
*Win Probability is based on form and history
The data considers ODI performances since WC 2015		     
Fetching more content...