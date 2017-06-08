ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

@srihari_93 by Srihari Analysis 08 Jun 2017, 01:51 IST

Virat Kohli will be hoping that rain stays away as India look to seal their spot in the semis

After convincingly beating Pakistan in their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India will look to book their semi-final berth with a win over Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday (June 8). Boosted by the return of their captain Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka will be looking to get the win that will keep their faint hopes of qualification alive going into the final game against Pakistan.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India put on a masterclass as they put on 319/3 in their opening game against Pakistan. All of India's top four (Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh) scored fifties and a late cameo from Hardik Pandya, who came in ahead of MS Dhoni, played a part in their total. In response, Pakistan never really got going as rain continued to play spoilsport but in the end, the ever-shifting targets were too much, as they were bowled out for 164.

Sri Lanka, looked well-poised in their opening game against South Africa after a fifty opening partnership between Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella, but collapsed and handed the Proteas a 96-run victory. Sri Lanka’s inability to handle Imran Tahir and their failure to build on a strong foundation cost them dear and left them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

With plenty riding on the game, here is how the odds stack up:

Match date: 08-06-2017

Match time: 1800 hours (IST)

Venue: The Oval, London