ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
India will be looking to get the victory that will get them through to the semi-final of the tournament.
After convincingly beating Pakistan in their opening game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India will look to book their semi-final berth with a win over Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday (June 8). Boosted by the return of their captain Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka will be looking to get the win that will keep their faint hopes of qualification alive going into the final game against Pakistan.
After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India put on a masterclass as they put on 319/3 in their opening game against Pakistan. All of India's top four (Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh) scored fifties and a late cameo from Hardik Pandya, who came in ahead of MS Dhoni, played a part in their total. In response, Pakistan never really got going as rain continued to play spoilsport but in the end, the ever-shifting targets were too much, as they were bowled out for 164.
Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 players to watch out for
Sri Lanka, looked well-poised in their opening game against South Africa after a fifty opening partnership between Upul Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella, but collapsed and handed the Proteas a 96-run victory. Sri Lanka’s inability to handle Imran Tahir and their failure to build on a strong foundation cost them dear and left them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.
With plenty riding on the game, here is how the odds stack up:
Match date: 08-06-2017
Match time: 1800 hours (IST)
Venue: The Oval, London
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Win Probability*
(Based on form and history)
|74%
|Win Probability*
(Based on form and history)
|26%
|When India Bats 1st
|When Sri Lanka Bats 1st
|Win % batting first
|69%
|Win % batting first
|33%
|Win % batting first scoring more than 300
|60%
|Win % batting first scoring more than 300
|80%
|Team total batting first
|284
|Team total batting first
|237
|Top batsmen in 1st innings
|Virat Kohli: Inns-10, R-619, Avg-68.77, 100s-2, 50s-4;
...
Rohit Sharma: Inns-9, R-515, Avg-64.37, 100s-2, 50s-2
|Top batsmen in 1st innings
|Dinesh Chandimal: Inns-20, R-752, Avg-44.23, 100s-2, 50s-5;
...
Kusal Mendis: Inns-16, R-696, Avg-43.50, 100s-1, 50s-8
|When India Bats 2nd
|When Sri Lanka Bats 2nd
|Win % batting second
|47%
|Win % batting second
|44%
|Win % chasing more than 300
|29%
|Win % chasing more than 300
|NA
|Team total batting second
|279
|Team total batting second
|255
|Top batsmen in 2nd innings
|Virat Kohli: Inns-12, R-680, Avg-68.00, 100s-3, 50s-3
...
Rohit Sharma: Inns-10, R-487, Avg-48.70, 100s-1, 50s-3
|Top batsmen in 2nd innings
|Dinesh Chandimal: Inns-10, R-341, Avg-48.71, 100s-0, 50s-3
...
Upul Tharanga: Inns-10, R-341, Avg-37.88, 100s-1, 50s-2
|When India Bowls 1st
|When Sri Lanka Bowls 1st
|Win % bowling first
|47%
|Win % bowling first
|44%
|Win % when restricting opposition to less than 300
|63%
|Win % when restricting opposition to 300 or less
|70%
|Opposition score batting first
|260
|Opposition score batting first
|269
|Top bowlers when team fields first
|Jasprit Bumrah: Inns-9, W-19, RPO-4.55
...
Umesh Yadav: Inns-7, W-18, RPO-6.86
|Top bowler when team fields first
|Suranga Lakmal:
Inns-12, W-20, RPO-5.45
|When India Bowls 2nd
|When Sri Lanka Bowls 2nd
|Win % fielding second
|69%
|Win % fielding second
|33%
|Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280
|89%
|Win % when restricting opposition to less than 280
|31%
|Opposition batting second
|246
|Opposition batting second
|284
|Top bowler when team fields second
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar:
Inns-9, W-13, RPO-4.73
|Top bowlers when team fields second
|Suranga Lakmal: Inns-14, W-14, RPO-5.28
...
Angelo Mathews: Inns-12, W-11, RPO-4.58
|Note:
*Win Probability is based on form and history
The data considers ODI performances since WC 2015
|Stats provided by ZeLadder, the data platform for amateur and professional sports.