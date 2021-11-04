ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 3 positives India can draw from their resounding win over Afghanistan

It might be a little too late in the tournament, but team India finally found their feet at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Blue secured a comprehensive 66-run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (November 4). While India were accused of not showing any intent in their earlier Super 12 fixtures against Pakistan and New Zealand, there was plenty of it against Afghanistan.

Virat Kohli once again lost the toss, but his team were determined to make amends for their previous failures.

Against Pakistan and New Zealand, Kohli’s team gave the impression of being jaded, apprehensive and raddled with the burden of expectations. But against Afghanistan on Wednesday, India hit the ground running with an evident sense of freedom, liberated from what had happened in the past.

Despite this thumping victory that massively improved their net run-rate (NRR), the Men in Blue only possess a slim chance of qualifying for the semifinals. They will not only need to win the remainder of their matches but also hope Afghanistan beats New Zealand for them to have any chance of qualifying for the next round.

Nonetheless, their comprehensive win over Afghanistan will give team India some much-needed confidence and something to cheer about. It was a welcome positive change after their abysmal performances in the earlier fixtures.

With this win, India are finally off the mark in the points table. On that note, let’s take a closer look at three positives the Men in Blue can draw from their commanding win over Afghanistan.

#1 Firepower at the top

Rohit Sharma scored 74 of just 47 deliveries for India against Afghanistan.

Team India were bamboozled by Pakistan’s quicks, especially Shaheen Afridi in their tournament opener. Virat Kohli’s side lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul cheaply inside the first three overs, thereby failing to provide their team with a decent start. After three early blows within the powerplay, team India were left with the only option of rebuilding the innings.

Things went from bad to even worse against New Zealand as the Indian openers dug their own grave, lacking awareness of where the fielders were. The decision to send Ishan Kishan alongside KL Rahul to open the batting, demoting Sharma to No.3 backfired as well. The Men in Blue's batting struggled after early blows in their first two Super 12 fixtures, thereby being unable to click together as a batting unit.

The story of India’s batting against Afghanistan was in diametrical contrast to their earlier fixtures, courtesy of some flamboyant batting from their openers. India’s opening pair of Sharma and Rahul were proactive, aggressive and fearless.

The duo put together 140 runs on the board in just 14.4 overs. Not only did they muscle the ball but they also showed finesse, toying with the field placements to ensure India got off to a flying start.

The platform that Sharma and Rahul set at the top helped team India propel to 210/2, the highest team total so far at this year’s tournament.

The opening pair’s return to scintillating form might be a little too late for India. However, considering the slim chance that the Men in Blue still possess to qualify for the semis based on numerous permutations and combinations, this is one of the positives they can draw from their win over Afghanistan.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin’s successful return to the T20I team

On his retun to T20I side, Ravichandran Ashwin weaved his magic with the ball.

India’s premium Test match leg spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made his return to the T20I team after a span of four long years. His return to the side was a successful one as he returned with figures of 2/14 off his four overs.

The right-arm off-spinner got rid of dangerous Gulbadin Naib and Najibullah Zadran in the middle overs to derail the Afghanistan run chase. Ashwin used a straight ball that just skidded on to the bat to his advantage beautifully, cramping Afghanistan’s batsmen for room.

One might argue that his inclusion into the side has been a little too late considering India’s slim chances of advancing to the semifinals. Nonetheless, if India do miraculously qualify for the semis, Ashwin certainly has the potential to be the matchwinner for his side even at the age of 35.

Ashwin’s good outing with the ball against Afghanistan is certainly one of the brighter takeaways team India can draw from their third Super 12 fixture on Wednesday.

#3 Significant boost to India's net run-rate (NRR)

India's net run rate received a massive boost after their 66-run victory over Afghanistan.

Team India’s net run-rate (NRR) suffered a massive beatdown following their ignominious defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. Ahead of their clash against Afghanistan, India were not only in the pursuit of a victory but also a win by a significant margin to boost their languishing NRR.

After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, India still stood a mathematical chance of qualifying for the semis only if they managed to significantly improve their net run-rate (NRR). And against Afghanistan, team India achieved what they were chasing after, vanquishing Mohammad Nabi’s side with the bat.

Scoring 210 batting first, Kohli's men were successful in halting Afghanistan to 144 from their 20 overs, thereby winning the contest by an impressive margin. A 66-run win over Afghanistan has propelled the Men in Blue's net run-rate to +0.073. They are now fourth in Group 2 behind Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Team India’s destiny at this year’s T20 World Cup certainly doesn’t rest in their hands, but they are still fighting. India’s resounding win over Afghanistan will give their team and their fans something to cheer about and a slimmer of hope of qualifying for the semifinals.

India will take on Scotland in Dubai on Friday (November 5). They will hope for a win in that game and then anxiously await the result of the New Zealand-Afghanistan contest that is scheduled to be played on Sunday (November 7) in Dubai.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra