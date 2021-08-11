4 players born outside New Zealand who have been picked in Blackcaps' T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand became the first nation to announce their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Blackcaps declared their team a couple of days and there were quite a few surprises in the 15-man squad.

As expected, Kane Williamson will captain the side while the trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson headline the pace attack. But experienced names like Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme could not earn a place in the squad. Taylor had been part of the Blackcaps squad in all previous editions of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Even South Africa-born batting all-rounder Colin Munro missed out on a place in the Blackcaps' T20 World Cup squad. The left-handed batter was disappointed after being ignored for the mega event.

However, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have picked four other cricketers born outside New Zealand in their squad for the T20 World Cup. We take a look at those four players.

1. Mark Chapman (Played for Hong Kong in ICC T20 World Cup 2016)

While Hong Kong has not qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, their former all-rounder Mark Chapman will be in action during the tournament. The 27-year-old will don the New Zealand jersey in the United Arab Emirates.

Chapman made his T20I debut for Hong Kong during the ICC T20 World Cup 2014 in Bangladesh. He was part of the Hong Kong squad for the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup as well.

However, in 2018, Chapman switched to the New Zealand cricket team. So far, the southpaw has played 30 T20Is in his career, scoring 535 runs and scalping four wickets.

2. Devon Conway

Devon Conway

Devon Conway won the ICC World Test Championship with the New Zealand team earlier this year. The left-handed batsman from South Africa has cemented his place in the Blackcaps squad in all three formats.

Conway made his T20I debut for New Zealand against the West Indies in November 2020. He has amassed 473 runs in 11 T20I innings so far. It will be interesting to see how the southpaw performs in his maiden T20 World Cup.

3. Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips

Another South Africa-born cricketer who is in the New Zealand squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips. Interestingly, the 24-year-old made his T20I debut for New Zealand in a match against South Africa in 2017.

Phillips has played 25 T20I matches for the Blackcaps in the last four years. He has aggregated 506 runs at a strike rate of 149.70. The right-handed batsman has a century and two fifties to his name in the shortest format of the game.

4. Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi played a vital role in New Zealand's success during the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. The Blackcaps will hope for a similar performance from their Ludhiana-born player because the conditions in the UAE will help the slower bowlers.

Sodhi made his T20I debut for New Zealand in a game against the West Indies in 2014. He has represented the Kiwis in 57 T20I matches, picking up 73 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07.

The four cricketers born outside New Zealand will be hoping to deliver for the Blackcaps in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and help the Kiwis win the tournament for the first time.

