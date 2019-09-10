×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith moves 34 points ahead of Virat Kohli with match-winning performances in the 4th Ashes Test 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
49   //    10 Sep 2019, 21:11 IST

Steve Smith scored a double hundred against England
Steve Smith scored a double hundred against England

What's the story?

In the latest Test rankings released by ICC, Australia's batting maestro, Steve Smith has solidified his position at the top by building a 34-point lead over the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli in the batting rankings. Apart from Smith, his teammate Pat Cummins too has consolidated his spot at the helm of the bowling rankings.

The background

Steve Smith has returned to red-ball cricket after a year's gap as Cricket Australia had banned him for his alleged involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. The right-handed batsman made his return in the ongoing Ashes series where he played like he had never left Test match cricket.

In the 3 Test matches Smith has played against England, the former Australian skipper has aggregated 671 runs at a mind-boggling average of 134.20. He even hit a double hundred in the previous match which has helped him expand the gap between himself and Virat Kohli.

The heart of the matter

Smith's 211 and 82 in the 4th Ashes Test match have taken him to 937 rating points which is just 10 less than his all-time best. Even if he does not get going in the final Test match, Smith will hold the top position in the rankings.

Australia's right-arm fast bowler, Pat Cummins has leveled his career-best 914 rating points, courtesy a magnificent outing in the 4th Test. He picked 7 wickets in the Test to seal the deal for his side. Tim Paine, Jos Buttler and Rory Burns improved their positions in the batting rankings while Josh Hazlewood has moved into the Top 10 of the bowling rankings.

On the other side, Afghanistan recorded a historic win versus Bangladesh and with this win, Rashid Khan, Asghar Afghan and Rahmat Shah have gained places in the rankings. Asghar has climbed to the 63rd rank whereas Shah has achieved the 65th position in the batting rankings. Afghanistan's new captain Rashid has moved up to the 37th spot and Mohammad Nabi retired from Test match cricket at the 85th position in the bowlers' rankings.

Also Read - Full international cricket schedule for September 2019

What's next?

Australia and England will clash in the final Test match of Ashes 2019 from 12th September 2019. The venue for this match is The Oval.


Tags:
Ashes 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Pat Cummins Steve Smith ICC Test Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 03:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Caribbean Premier League
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us