ICC Women's World Cup 2022: 5 batters to watch out for

The 12th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup got underway on Friday, March 4. The first game of the tournament was a nail-biter, with the West Indies snatching a 3-run victory from the hosts, New Zealand.

Eight teams in the tournament will play in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semifinals.

England, the defending champions, will take on Australia in Saturday's headline contest. India will begin their tournament against Pakistan in Sunday's marquee clash. There will be 31 matches in the tournament, played at six different venues.

The women's game has been growing at a rapid speed in recent times, with some of the top teams scoring runs for fun. In that regard, this Women's World Cup is expected to provide a lot of fireworks and high-scoring thrillers.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 batters who could come up with big performances in this year's tournament.

#5 Beth Mooney

Less than a week after suffering a fractured jaw in training, Beth Mooney was back on the field during the recent Ashes series, following a surgery. The southpaw batter has been one of Australia's most consistent batswomen in recent times.

Mooney has been the ICC's top-ranked T20I batter as well, for three seasons now. Last month, she briefly became the only batswoman to be ranked in the top three of both white-ball formats.

She was in scintillating form in the series against India last year, and continued her excellent run of form in the WBBL. Mooney played a key role in Perth Scorchers' successful campaign, finishing the tournament as the leading run-scorer, with 547 runs at an average of almost 50.

Since the start of 2021, no other Australian batter has a better average in ODIs than Beth Mooney (63.2). The leading run-scorer from Australia's successful T20 World Cup campaign in 2020, Mooney will be looking to set the stage on fire once more, at the ODI Women's World Cup.

#4 Richa Ghosh

Richa Ghosh could be India's X-factor at the Women's World Cup

Richa Ghosh, the 18-year-old Indian international from Bengal, has played just seven ODI matches for her team so far. In her brief career, the teenager is already looking the part as she tipped Taniya Bhatia to become India's first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs formats.

Ghosh, known for her aggressive and free-flowing batting style, has been a perfect fit for India at the No. 5 slot. She recently recorded her highest score in ODI cricket (65), in the ODI series against New Zealand.

Her youthful exuberance and aggressive approach with the bat will be a breath of fresh air for India, that too, at an important position in the team. While it could be a huge burden on young shoulders, Ghosh's limited time in international cricket has promised plenty. It could be her time to shine at this year's ICC Women's World Cup.

#3 Heather Knight

England Cricket @englandcricket



Ahead of our World Cup campaign find out more about our skipper



#TeamEngland | #CWC22 "She's the kind of player that will put her hand up and get stuck in and get into the fight."Ahead of our World Cup campaign find out more about our skipper @Heatherknight55 "She's the kind of player that will put her hand up and get stuck in and get into the fight."Ahead of our World Cup campaign find out more about our skipper @Heatherknight55 💪 #TeamEngland | #CWC22 https://t.co/F5CaaJmYT6

Heather Knight led England to World Cup glory in the 2017 edition. The England captain has been in a rich vein of form in recent times, following her unbeaten 168 in the Women's Ashes Test.

While England's Player of the Tournament in the last edition of the ICC Women's World Cup, Tammy Beaumont, and her opening partner Lauren Winfield-Hill have struggled to replicate their best form, Knight's role in that batting unit will be key for her side.

The England captain isn't one of the most explosive players around. But her consistency in the middle order allows the dynamic batters around her to live up to their potential.

Knight has scored 3250 runs in 110 ODI innings, including 22 half-centuries and two tons. Her modest average of 37.35 doesn't do justice to the kind of impact she tends to create for her side. England will need their captain to be at her consistent best if they are to have a shot at retaining their title.

#2 Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt will be pivotal to South Africa's chances at the Women's World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt is perhaps one of the best cover drivers you will ever witness. The 22-year-old, who has already played 66 matches, has aggregated 2,482 runs, including 21 half-centuries and three hundreds.

The teenage sensation finished the 2017 Women's World Cup as South Africa's top run-getter. Scoring 324 runs, she shattered the record for most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament by a Protea.

Wolvaardt has plied her trade in various franchise tournaments around the globe, gaining plenty of experience at a tender age. So much so that she exudes the confidence of a veteran.

In her most recent ODI series against the West Indies, she scored 171 runs in four matches, including a match-winning century to help her side over the line. With Dane van Niekerk missing out due to an injury, Wolvaardt will be a pivotal cog in the South African batting wheel, alongside ICC Women's Player of the Year, Lizelle Lee.

#1 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the best opening batters in world cricket, winning the ICC Women's Player of the Year award twice in her career already. The 25-year-old, who shows the maturity of a veteran campaigner, will be pivotal to India's hopes as they look to bag their maiden Women's World Cup title.

Mandhana was part of India's squad in the heartbreaking Final of 2017 and will be itching to set things right. She recently lit up the WBBL with Sydney Thunder, smashing a swashbuckling century in the tournament. She ended the league with an aggregate of 377 runs.

Since 2017, no other Indian batter (minimum 500 runs scored) has a better strike rate than the elegant left-hander. With India having concerns about their strike rate in the middle overs, Mandhana's contributions at the top and ability to play long innings will be crucial for India's chances in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat