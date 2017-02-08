ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2017: Sri Lanka and Pakistan score impressive victories; second wins for India, South Africa

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 146 runs in what is the biggest victory in terms of runs in the tournament so far.

by Press Release Report 08 Feb 2017, 19:24 IST

Sri Lanka and Pakistan powered to big wins with fine all-round performances, even as India and South Africa notched their second victories in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 146 runs in what is the biggest victory in terms of runs in the tournament so far, with pace bowler Inoshi Fernando ripping through the Ireland top order to finish with three for 21 and picking the ‘player of the match’ award.

Sri Lanka, who had lost to India by 114 runs in an earlier Group A match on Tuesday, took control early on. Left-hander Prasadani Weerakkodi (61) and Dilani Manodara (53 not out) helped post a total of 239 for eight, after which Fernando helped reduce Ireland to 27 for four. Sri Lanka kept up the pressure to bowl out Ireland for 93 in 36.1 overs

Inoshi Fernando: “I am happy with this performance. It was a batting pitch, so my bowling was around controlling my line and length. My captain backed me to deliver with my wicket-to-wicket bowling. My expectations are now to keep performing and go on to win the tournament.”

At the P. Sara Stadium, Pakistan were bowled out for 227 in 50 overs but had little problem defending the total. Bismah Maroof (35), Ayesha Zafar (34), Rabiya Shah (34) and Aliya Riaz (31) all chipped in for Pakistan, which won by 67 runs.

Pakistan, which had lost its opening Group B match to South Africa, then dismissed Bangladesh for 160 in 49.3 overs. Nigar Sultana (41) and Sanjida Islam (34) got some runs for Bangladesh but Pakistan leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima (three for 28) struck at crucial junctures to wrest the initiative.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir took two for 19 to reach 100 ODI wickets and become the first from her country and sixth overall to reach a double of 100 wickets and 1000 runs in ODIs. She has scored 1185 runs in 92 matches and now has exactly 100 wickets.

Sana Mir: “At one point we were thinking we could touch 250. But then the Bangladesh spinners came in and they bowled in very good areas, very disciplined. That’s something we need to improve.”

South Africa defeated Scotland by six wickets with Chloe Tryon impressing once again with the bat. The 23-year-old all-rounder knocked up an unbeaten 45 as South Africa chased down a target of 143 with almost 17 overs to spare.

Tryon, who had produced a brisk 79 against Pakistan, once again ensured there were no setbacks after South Africa was 79 for four at one stage. She added 64 for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand with Trisha Chetty (35 not out).

Earlier, Kari Anderson top-scored for Scotland with 50 but South Africa had already taken charge with pace bowlers Shabnam Ismail and Abyabonga Khaka sharing five wickets and captain Dane van Niekerk picking a couple of wickets with her leg-spin bowling.

India scored a nine-wicket win over Thailand to also complete its second victory.

Pace bowler Mansi Joshi grabbed three for four in five overs while spinners Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took two wickets each to dismiss Thailand for 55 in 29.1 overs. Thirush Kamini (24) and Veda Krishnamurthy (17) remained unbeaten as India reached 59 for one in 29.1 overs.

Mansi Joshi: “It is a special feeling to win the player of the match award in my first 50-over game for India. I got good encouragement from my teammates and support staff. It was important for us to win this game convincingly, and now we have to build on this.”

This match does not classify as an ODI since Thailand does not have ODI status. Similarly, matches featuring Scotland, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea also do not have ODI status.

The top four teams from the tournament qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 to be held in England and Wales in June-July as well as for the ICC Women’s Championship. All qualifiers for the Super Six stage are assured of ODI status for the next four-year cycle.

Scores in brief:

Group A:

India beat Thailand by nine wickets at Colombo Cricket Club

Thailand 55 all out in 29.1 overs (Mansi Joshi 3-4, Deepti Sharma 2-8, Poonam Yadav 2-10, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2-8).

India 59-1 in 12.4 overs (Thirush Kamini 24 not out).

Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 146 runs at Nondescripts Cricket Club

Sri Lanka 239-8 in 50 overs (Prasadani Weerakkody 61, Dilani Manodara 53 not out, Nipuni Hansika 31, Isobel Joyce 4-39, Gaby Lewis 2-41).

Ireland 93 all out in 36.1 overs (Clare Shillington 36 not out, Inoshi Priyadarshini 3-21, Inoka Ranaweera 2-16, Sripali Weerakkody 2-37).

Group B

South Africa beat Scotland by six wickets at Mercantile Cricket Association

Scotland 142 all out in 50 overs (Kari Anderson 50, Shabnam Ismail 3-30, Abyabonga Khaka 2-9, Dane van Niekerk 2-21).

South Africa 143-4 in 33.1 overs (Chloe Tryon 45 not out, Trisha Chetty 35 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 35), Kirstie Gordon 2-39).

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 67 runs at P. Sara Stadium

Pakistan 227 all out in 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 35, Ayesha Zafar 34, Rabiya Shah 34, Aliya Riaz 31, Rumana Ahmed 3-40, Salma Khatun 2-37, Khadija Tul Kubra 2-43).

Bangladesh 160 all out in 49.3 overs (Nigar Sultana 41, Sanjida Islam 34, Ghulam Fatima 3-28, Sana Mir 2-19, Nashra Sandhu 2-27)