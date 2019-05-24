×
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players who can emerge as the Player of the Tournament

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
466   //    24 May 2019, 02:14 IST

David Warner can destroy any opposition on his day.
David Warner can destroy any opposition on his day.

Champions rise to the occasion when the stakes are high. And in the world of cricket, there is no stage bigger than the World Cup. It is their performance on a stage as big as the the World Cup that allows cricketers to enshrine their names in the annals of history.

Adam Gilchrist’s 149 will be remembered more vividly than any other hundred of his, because it came in the final of the 2007 World Cup, and enabled Australia to lift their third consecutive World Cup trophy. Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 sits right at the top of the various gems that he conjured in ODI cricket, because it came in the marquee tournament - against arch-rivals Pakistan, in the 2003 edition. And needless to say, millions of Indians will forever remember the 91* that MS Dhoni hit, because it helped India lift the World Cup after 28 years.

In this article, let us look at three cricketers who are likely to make a big impact at the World Cup 2019, and could emerge as the Player of the Tournament.

#3 David Warner

David Warner
David Warner

David Warner is a dynamite with the bat. His ability to provide blistering starts at the top of the order makes him a lethal weapon for Australia.

The mercurial left-handed batsman was in rollicking form in the 2019 edition of the IPL, smashing 692 runs at an average of 69.20, including 1 hundred and 8 fifties. Warner’s ability to play thunderous strokes, coupled with his ability to back himself in pressure situations, makes him the danger man as far as the opposition is concerned.

If Warner can continue the stupendous form that he showed in the IPL into the World cup, not only can he propel his team to blistering starts at the top of the order, but he can also emerge as the Player of the Tournament.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Andre Russell Virat Kohli
Fetching more content...
