World Cup 2019: Best XI from the group stage

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 177 // 09 Jul 2019, 15:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner

We're just 3 matches away from discovering as to which nation becomes the cricket champion of the world! There is simply too much at stake with the tournament now entering the knockout phase. ICC's quadrennial competition is one of the most watched sporting events all around the globe and 2019 has been no different as the fans worldwide have been treated with the spectacle that is World Cup.

The World Cup has continued its tradition of yielding mind-boggling moments as cricket enthusiasts have been enthralled to their core while witnessing the action unfold in England. With all that being said, the group stage is done and we have our final four which will be bidding to lift the magnificent trophy come 14th July at Lord's.

With the group stage done and dusted, here we list down the best starting XI from just concluded round:

Openers

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been the standout performer of ICC World Cup 2019. The Hitman from India has already broken the record of most centuries at a single World Cup by smashing 5 big ones and looks in no mood to stop. India have been a rampant force at this edition and a lot of this has been due to India's form

Luck, dedication or utmost masterclass, call it whatever you like but Rohit Sharma has been a hard nut to crack at 2019 World Cup and even the fiercest of bowling attacks have found it extremely hard to contain the Indian stalwart.

David Warner

David Warner

What a return it has been for David Warner to the international scene! He has been in sublime form throughout the league phase as he has helped Australia in qualifying for the semifinals of ICC World Cup 2019. With 638 runs to his name, David Warner has smashed records on his way to guiding Australia to the last 4 of the World Cup.

His amazing portrayal of batting has landed him in the same bracket as the great Matthew Hayden who is often remembered for his heroics at the 2007 ICC World Cup. David Warner has been at his dynamic best in England and cricket enthusiasts have been delighted to watch David Warner return to the Australian setup.

1 / 4 NEXT