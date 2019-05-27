ICC World Cup 2019: Injury updates ahead of the tournament

Avishka Fernando

The 2019 World Cup is due to start this week. Every team is making sure that each player of their squad is 100 per cent fit, ahead of the main event. However, there are quite a few players who got injured during the warm-up games. However, it's not a huge concern as the injuries look minor and the players are expected to be fit for their first games respectively. Let's take a look at the latest update of the injured players.

Vijay Shankar:

The Indian all-rounder got hit on the right hand by a Khaleel Ahmed delivery during the practice session before the New Zeland warm-up game. He was immediately sent for a scan to make sure nothing major had happened. The scan report confirmed that there is no fracture. However, BCCI's medical team is monitoring his recovery. The Tamil Nadu born all-rounder is expected to be fit for the first game against South Africa on 5th June.

Mark Wood:

The English pacer pulled up after delivering during his first spell against Australia in a warm-up game. He was sent for scans as the pace-bowler has had ankle problems in the past. The initial scan reports suggested that there is no major concern. However, the final report will be available on Monday. The England team management will make a call after the final report. They are hoping that he will be fit for the first game against South Africa on 30th May.

Eoin Morgan:

England captain Morgan sustained a finger injury during the fielding practice, ahead of the warm-up game against Australia. The scan report revealed that there is a small fracture in his index finger. But the English captain feels confident that he will be able to play in England's opening encounter against South Africa. He said,

" There's a very small fracture in there but I'm good to go."

Avishka Fernando:

The Sri Lankan batsman twisted his ankle during the warm-up game against South Africa. He was immediately stretchered off the field. Avishka went through the scanning process and the reports revealed that there is a small ankle injury. However, he is expected to recover soon.

