Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why the number of boundaries should not be the only deciding factor

England was declared as the winner after a super over tie based on the number of boundaries scored (Image Courtesy: Reuters)

The Mecca of cricket - Lord's - witnessed one of the most thrilling World Cup finals ever. One that was filled with twists and turns, prayers and slogans, dancing and singing and several nail-biting moments.

After all the drama, it was England that emerged as the winner to clinch their maiden World Cup title. The thrilling encounter was historic in many ways - England won their first World Cup ever and it was the first World Cup final to result in a tie. A hard-fought super over too couldn't separate the two as that too resulted and ended up in 15-run a tie. The ICC's rule for a super over tie says that the team with more number of boundaries in their respective innings should be declared as the winner.

Should the number of boundaries in an innings be 'The Factor' that decides a winner and in this case the World Champion?

#1 The rule focusses just on batting and not on any other aspect of the game

The current rule emphasizes only on one aspect of this otherwise multi-dimensional game and that is batting.

Considering the number of wickets taken by the team, the number of extras conceded in wides, no-balls and byes, the runs saved, the number of catches dropped and number of overs team batted for along with boundaries scored in that match makes it a bit fairer and complete, as it covers every aspect of the one-day game. The technology infrastructure required to measure runs saved is already in place with sophisticated tools like CricViz used during this World Cup.

A formula could be designed with a different weightages assigned to each of the above factors and could be used for comparison in case of a super over tie.

1 / 3 NEXT