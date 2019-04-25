×
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Playing XI of all 10 teams

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.64K   //    25 Apr 2019, 09:28 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

We are only little more than a month away from cricket's biggest event - the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Hosts England will take on South Africa in the opening game of the tournament on May 30.

April 23 was the deadline for all teams to announce their squads for the mega event and the lists have been released. However, teams have until May 23 to make changes to their 15-man squad.

There were quite a few surprising inclusions and shocking exclusions in the squads. India left out Ambati Rayudu and Risabh Pant, while Mohammad Amir did not make it to Pakistan's 15-man squad. Also, Chris Morris, Josh Hazlewood, and Jofra Archer did not make it to the squad for their respective national teams.

Without much ado, let's take a look at strongest playing XI of all 10 teams in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#10 Afghanistan

Rashid Khan and Nabi holds the key for Afghanistan
Rashid Khan and Nabi holds the key for Afghanistan

Afghanistan were the penultimate nation to name their World Cup squad. The biggest news from the announcement is the inclusion of Hamid Hassan, the fast bowler. Hassan last played at a senior level in 2017 and was since sidelined because of injuries.

Also, former captain Asghar Afghan is named in the squad. The biggest exclusion from the squad is Shapoor Zadran.

Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai will most likely open the batting for Afghanistan. They have a good middle order in Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi. Spin dominates their bowling with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nabi key to their success.

Squad: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Strongest XI: Shahzad, Zazai, R Shah, Hashmatullah, A Afghan, G Naib, Nabi, Najibullah, Rashid, Dawlat, and Mujeeb.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jason Holder Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
