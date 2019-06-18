×
World Cup 2019, Week 3: Best moments of the week

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
18 Jun 2019, 00:45 IST

Kuldeep Yadav completely shattered Babar Azam's defense.in the game against Pakistan
Kuldeep Yadav completely shattered Babar Azam's defense.in the game against Pakistan

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has got the entire world buzzing. With rain being a constant problem for the teams and the fans, the board received heavy criticism in the third week. But the India vs Pakistan match made up for all of that. 

After the third week, Australia, New Zealand, India and England are the four nations leading the points table, with Sri Lanka occupying fifth place. All the nations are playing their heart out to qualify for the semifinals, and it will be interesting to see which four nations end the group stage on top.

A lot of action happened on the field over the past week. Here are the three best moments of the Week at the World Cup 2019:

#3 Maxwell's brilliant run out ends Pakistan's innings

Maxwell's one-handed throw won the game for his side.
Maxwell's one-handed throw won the game for his side.

Australia and Pakistan met each other in the 17th game of the World Cup, a match which ended in Australia’s favour. 

After winning the toss Pakistan bowled first, which proved to be a bad decision for their side as the Australian batsmen scored 307 runs. But Pakistan’s impressive efforts with the bat brought them close to the target.

With just one wicket left Pakistan required 42 runs to win, which was when Kane Richardson came on to bowl the 46th over. Shaheen Afridi defended the first three balls of the over, with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed at the non-striker’s end. 

On the fourth ball, Afridi tried to smash the ball through the covers but Glenn Maxwell stopped the shot. Maxwell then showcased his brilliant fielding skills as he immediately threw the ball to the non-striker's end, where Sarfaraz was way outside the crease. 

The Big Show had only one stump to target, and the ball hit the bull’s eye as Australia overcame the Pakistani challenge.

