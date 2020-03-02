ICC World Test Championship: 3 Batsmen with the most runs after New Zealand vs India series (Updated)

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Mayank Agarwal could not break into the top three

Team India has played four of its six series under the ICC World Test Championship. They won all the matches in the first three series, however, New Zealand whitewashed them in the recently-concluded Test series. Virat Kohli's side will not play a Test until November now as their away series against Australia is scheduled to begin after the 2020 T20 World Cup.

Speaking of the series between New Zealand and India, the bowlers enjoyed bowling in the swing-friendly conditions at Wellington and Christchurch as all the batsmen had a tough day at the office.

None of the batsmen could register a hundred in the two Tests which shows how difficult it was to score runs in the middle. Besides, only four batsmen could aggregate 100 or more runs in this series.

Also Read - ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 2nd March 2020

As the series has culminated now, here's a look at the updated list of top run-getters in the ICC World Test Championship.

Despite having a poor Ashes, David Warner is in the top three

Australia's left-handed opening batsman David Warner did not have the best of starts to the ICC World Test Championship, as the English bowlers dominated him in the Ashes series. However, Warner bounced back in style during the Australian summer with a triple hundred against Pakistan.

He slammed a total of three hundreds while playing versus Pakistan and New Zealand to take his overall tally to 881 runs in 10 matches. Mayank Agarwal had an opportunity to overtake him, however, he is still at the fourth position with 779 runs.

The former Aussie skipper has already surpassed the 1,000 runs milestone

Advertisement

One of the only two batsmen to breach the 1,000-run landmark in the ICC World Test Championship thus far, Steve Smith holds the second position in the list of the highest run-scorers. Smith was excellent during the Ashes series while he also played his role well in the two home series that succeeded the Ashes.

The right-handed batsman has batted four innings lesser than his compatriot Warner but has still scored 147 runs more than him. The former Australian skipper has a total aggregate of 1028 runs in the tourney while he has an outstanding average of 73.42.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne holds the numero uno position

Australia's newest batting star, Marnus Labuschagne sits atop the highest run-scorers chart in the ICC World Test Championship with 1,249 runs to his name in nine Test matches. After making his mark against England in the Ashes series, Labuschagne continued his fine form in the series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The South Africa-born batsman has an incredible average of 83.26 in the tourney. His highest score is 215 whereas he has registered four centuries and seven fifties in this competition.

Also Read - 5 things you may not know about Marnus Labuschagne

Among the players who played in the New Zealand vs India series, Ajinkya Rahane is at the sixth position with 715 runs in nine matches while Virat Kohli is at the eighth rank with 627 runs. The highest run-scorer of the Test series, Tom Latham, holds the 15th position with 477 runs in seven games.